Advertisement

Venice bridge closed over fears of possible collapse

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
12 July 2017
09:49 CEST+02:00
venicebridgefirefighters

Share this article

Venice bridge closed over fears of possible collapse
The Ponte dei Bareteri in Venice. File photo: Didier Descouens/Wikimedia
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
12 July 2017
09:49 CEST+02:00
A bridge in central Venice was closed on Tuesday over fears that it could collapse.

The Ponte dei Bareteri, located midway between St Mark's Square and the Rialto Bridge, will remain off limits until at least Thursday after large cracks were spotted, Venice police said.

Firefighters inspected the landmark on Tuesday afternoon, and uncovered "some points where the mortar had become partially detached, and related loosening of the stone blocks", according to a statement issued by city authorities.

Venice's Public Works Department on Tuesday installed barriers and mesh to divert people, and banned both pedestrian and boat traffic in the vicinity of the bridge while further technical checks were carried out.

The Ponte dei Bareteri is located in the bustling Mercerie district, one of the lagoon city's main shopping areas where numerous hotels are also located.

 

 

venicebridgefirefighters

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius

Wildfires continue to rage across Italy as police blame arsonists for Vesuvius blaze

A huge blaze has broken out at Mount Vesuvius

Venice's mayor says ministers have a plan to keep big ships out of the lagoon

Venice residents protest against tourist influx

Becoming a gondolier: The long journey to riding Venice's waterways

'Rowing in Venice is unique - it's the closest you'll get to walking on water'

Venice wants to ban new hotels from opening in its historic centre
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius

Meet the Italian physicist preparing to set sail for Antarctica

'If you want to move to Italy, brace yourself for things not going the way you want'
Advertisement

Italy just got two new Unesco World Heritage sites

Rome mayor bans alcohol from streets and piazzas on summer evenings

Rome mayor bans alcohol from streets and piazzas on summer evenings

Vatican bans gluten-free bread and wine 'of doubtful provenance' from Holy Communion
Advertisement
3,363 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A huge blaze has broken out at Mount Vesuvius
  2. Body of second Italian Grenfell Tower fire victim reportedly identified
  3. Italy just got two new Unesco World Heritage sites
  4. 'If you want to move to Italy, brace yourself for things not going the way you want'
  5. IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement