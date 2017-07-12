Venice bridge closed over fears of possible collapse

The Ponte dei Bareteri in Venice. File photo: Didier Descouens/Wikimedia

A bridge in central Venice was closed on Tuesday over fears that it could collapse.

The Ponte dei Bareteri, located midway between St Mark's Square and the Rialto Bridge, will remain off limits until at least Thursday after large cracks were spotted, Venice police said.

Firefighters inspected the landmark on Tuesday afternoon, and uncovered "some points where the mortar had become partially detached, and related loosening of the stone blocks", according to a statement issued by city authorities.

Venice's Public Works Department on Tuesday installed barriers and mesh to divert people, and banned both pedestrian and boat traffic in the vicinity of the bridge while further technical checks were carried out.

The Ponte dei Bareteri is located in the bustling Mercerie district, one of the lagoon city's main shopping areas where numerous hotels are also located.