Advertisement

1,000 tourists evacuated from Sicily village due to wildfire

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
13 July 2017
09:46 CEST+02:00
firesicilydrought

Share this article

1,000 tourists evacuated from Sicily village due to wildfire
An image of the fire in San Vito Lo Capo. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
13 July 2017
09:46 CEST+02:00
Around 1,000 tourists were evacuated from a village in Sicily as a fire raged on Wednesday evening, firefighters said.

Many of the guests were forced to leave San Vito Lo Capo by water, thanks to boats from the Italian Coast Guard and emergency services.

Several owners of private boats also volunteered their own vessels for the evacuation effort, following an urgent appeal from the local mayor.

Around ten people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, but were not in serious condition, according to local media. Firefighters were able to tame the blaze by 6pm on Wednesday, however the resort will remain off limits until at least Saturday.

With temperatures expected to reach the high-30's on Thursday, the risk of fire across the island and much of the rest of Italy remained high. In the morning, the fire service said it was involved in 698 operations across the country, of which 476 were wildfires.

This came after firefighters battled a total of 500 fires in Sicily on Wednesday.

That was in addition to a further 260 in Puglia, 250 across Calabria and Campania, and 190 in Lazio, the central-southern region which is home to capital city Rome.


A wildfire pictured in Messina on Monday. Photo: Giovanni Isolino/AFP

The high July temperatures coupled with strong winds after months of below average rainfall have provided conditions which allow fires to spread very rapidly. The south of the country has been particularly badly affected, with dozens of serious fires each day of the month so far.

Dozens of farm animals were killed and farms destroyed in a ferocious blaze that swept across Sicily in the first weekend of July, while hundreds of hectares of forest and vegetation have been wiped out throughout Italy by fires.

firesicilydrought

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Two reported dead in Italy's wildfires

IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius

Mafia expert blames crime groups for Vesuvius fire as Italy sends in the army to tackle blaze

Wildfires continue to rage across Italy as police blame arsonists for Vesuvius blaze

A huge blaze has broken out at Mount Vesuvius

Body of second Italian Grenfell Tower fire victim reportedly identified

Tourists evacuated as fire rages close to Vesuvius

Body of Italian Grenfell Tower fire victim identified
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 places in Italy that look like they belong in a fairy tale

Dogs can't be ring bearers, Italian mayor tells engaged couple

An Italian musician gave the world's highest piano concert at the top of a mountain
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius

How to survive an Italian summer

The pope just made it easier for people to become saints

Meet the Italian physicist preparing to set sail for Antarctica
Advertisement
3,353 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A huge blaze has broken out at Mount Vesuvius
  2. IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius
  3. Wildfires continue to rage across Italy as police blame arsonists for Vesuvius blaze
  4. 1,000 tourists evacuated from Sicily village due to wildfire
  5. Mafia expert blames crime groups for Vesuvius fire as Italy sends in the army to tackle blaze
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement