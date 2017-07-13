Advertisement

Italian PM criticizes EU nations for failing to share migrant burden

AFP
news@thelocal.it
13 July 2017
09:21 CEST+02:00
migrationtriesteeuropean union

Share this article

Italian PM criticizes EU nations for failing to share migrant burden
Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a press conference at the Western Balkans summit.
AFP
news@thelocal.it
13 July 2017
09:21 CEST+02:00
Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni criticized fellow EU nations on Wednesday for leaving his country to grapple with the migrant crisis, despite pledges made by France and Germany.

Gentiloni met with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Trieste before an annual Western Balkans summit. Italy took in more than 3,500 migrants rescued off the coast of Libya in just the past few days.

"Italy has done and will continue to do its part in rescuing and welcoming (refugees). But it is fighting at the same time a migration policy that does not rest on only a few countries, and that is shared by the entire European Union," he said.

Several Italian officials and aid groups have called for help in handling the influx, with the authorities already registering 85,000 arrivals on its coasts in the first six months of the year.

That has put mounting pressure on Gentiloni's centre-left government from rightwing and populist opposition parties ahead of legislative elections set for early 2018 at the latest.

READ ALSO: Italy is 'not alone' in tackling migrant crisis, EU ministers promise

He urged EU countries to pursue joint solutions such as economic programmes in Africa and cooperation in the Mediterranean and in Libya, as well as "a common effort to guide the activities of NGOs" carrying out rescue operations along the Libyan coasts.

Macron expressed his "solidarity" with Italy even as he acknowledged that France had "not always done its part".

"We are in the process of accelerating relocations and we will continue to do so," he said.

'Will not give ground'

But Macron also insisted that there was a difference between "political refugees and economic migrants".

"Each time that refugees, people to whom we grant asylum, are identified, France must be able to welcome them," he said, but "our countries cannot accept women and men who, for economic reasons, want to come live in our countries."

"These two realities are profoundly different. They do not impose the same rights, they do not impose the same moral responsibilities, and will not give ground on this point."

ANALYSIS: Debunking myths about why people migrate across the Mediterranean

Merkel, emphasized economic accords with African nations from where most of the migrants arriving in Italy are coming from.

"We must fight the reasons for migration through partnership, in particular with Niger," she said.

She also underscored the need for political stability in Libya, which most migrants cross to reach the Mediterranean.

The three leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to building a more closely integrated Europe, ahead of the Western Balkans summit of seven EU and six regional countries.

The summit, the fourth of its kind, is part of the so-called Berlin Process launched in 2014 to encourage development in the Western Balkans.

By Sabine Wibaux and Ljubomir Milasin

READ ALSO: Newborn baby among latest migrant arrivals to Italy

migrationtriesteeuropean union

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Italians debate whether Italy-born children of migrants should get citizenship

Italy proposes a pact with Libya to tackle human trafficking

Newborn baby among latest migrant arrivals to Italy

Far-right activists have hired a boat to 'patrol' the Mediterranean looking for migrants

Ex-PM Renzi says Italy should only take in a 'fixed number' of migrants

'Italy is not alone' in tackling migration crisis, EU ministers promise

The EU commission has unveiled a migrant 'action plan' for Italy

'Are we really the problem?' Migrant aid groups challenge ministers over response to crisis
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 places in Italy that look like they belong in a fairy tale

Dogs can't be ring bearers, Italian mayor tells engaged couple

An Italian musician gave the world's highest piano concert at the top of a mountain
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius

How to survive an Italian summer

The pope just made it easier for people to become saints

Meet the Italian physicist preparing to set sail for Antarctica
Advertisement
3,353 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius
  2. Wildfires continue to rage across Italy as police blame arsonists for Vesuvius blaze
  3. 1,000 tourists evacuated from Sicily village due to wildfire
  4. Mafia expert blames crime groups for Vesuvius fire as Italy sends in the army to tackle blaze
  5. Two reported dead in Italy's wildfires
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement