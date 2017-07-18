Advertisement

Totti confirms he's retiring for directorship role at Roma

AFP
news@thelocal.it
18 July 2017
08:49 CEST+02:00
romasportfootballfrancesco totti

Share this article

Totti confirms he's retiring for directorship role at Roma
File photo of Totti celebrating a goal. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
18 July 2017
08:49 CEST+02:00
Francesco Totti confirmed his retirement on Monday, the Roma legend announcing "a new adventure" in his storied career as he takes up a directorship role at the Serie A club.

The 40-year-old played his final game for Roma in May after 24 years with the capital-city side, and decided to call it a day despite being linked with possible moves to Asia and the United States.

"The first part of my life as a football player is over and now another more important one is about to begin," Totti wrote on his Facebook page.

READ MORE: Totti's career in numbers

"Until May 28th I only thought about playing football, having fun and making a significant contribution to the team.

"Now I move on, I'm turning over a new leaf."

Totti played 786 matches for Roma in total after joining as a schoolboy in 1989, scoring a club-record 307 goals, and won the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

The former attacking midfielder will work alongside new Roma sporting director Monchi, who reportedly refused to give him a new playing contract, and recently-appointed coach Eusebio di Francesco.

"I had 25 years and more of history with Roma," Totti added. "The field of play has given me so much and I tried to give so much to these people, who day after day have shown me so much love.

"The beginning of a new phase, a new adventure now starts... I want to be everything and nothing, I want to be an important figure for Rome and for Roma and truly understand what I'll do."

Japanese side Tokyo Verdy came close to signing Totti, but local media reported on Monday that the deal had fallen through after his wife turned her nose up at a move to the Far East.

Earlier in the close-season Totti, who made 58 international appearances, had been linked to a move to second-tier American outfit Miami, who are coached by his former Italy team-mate Alessandro Nesta.

But the lure of staying at the Stadio Olimpico proved too strong, as Roma continue to look for a first Serie A title since Totti helped them to the Scudetto in 2001.

"We start from square one. I need time to figure out, step by step, in a calm and sensible way, what role suits me better," he added.

"For that reason, I'm putting myself at the disposal of the club at all 360 degrees, from the youth players to the President (James Pallotta)."

Totti scored his 250th and final Serie A goal for Roma last September. He also has two Coppa Italia winner's medals, and claimed the Serie A player of the year award twice, along with the golden boot in 2007.

The retirement of their highest appearance-maker marks the end of an era for Roma.

Now they will turn their attentions to mounting a serious title challenge, having finished second behind Juventus three times in the last four Serie A seasons.

READ ALSO: Footballing greats pay tribute to Roma legend Francesco Totti

romasportfootballfrancesco totti

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Italian footballer moves clubs, retires, and comes out of retirement, all within two weeks

Bonucci bids Juve farewell after Milan move

England and Italy vie to meet in football final

Everything you need to know about Calcio Storico, Italy's most violent tradition

Former AC Milan star Paolo Maldini makes a comeback - as a tennis player

Italian cycling team given 30-day doping ban

Six years after opening, Juventus' new stadium finally has a name

Rome mayor promises to close Roma camps in the capital
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 places in Italy that look like they belong in a fairy tale

Dogs can't be ring bearers, Italian mayor tells engaged couple

An Italian musician gave the world's highest piano concert at the top of a mountain
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius

How to survive an Italian summer

The pope just made it easier for people to become saints

Meet the Italian physicist preparing to set sail for Antarctica
Advertisement
3,349 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
  2. Italy wildfires: Homes evacuated in Rome and Naples as police arrest four suspected arsonists
  3. 'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'
  4. Rome's costumed 'gladiators' forced out of city centre
  5. Lazio region calls for state of emergency over wildfires
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
View all notices
Advertisement