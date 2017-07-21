Advertisement

Austria tells Italy to keep migrants off mainland

AFP
news@thelocal.it
21 July 2017
09:21 CEST+02:00
migration

Share this article

Austria tells Italy to keep migrants off mainland
Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz. Photo: Georg Hochmuth/APA/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
21 July 2017
09:21 CEST+02:00
Austria's foreign minister Sebastian Kurz called on Italy Thursday to stop migrants from reaching the mainland by halting the ferry services from the islands where they first land.

Kurz said he had told his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano that "rescue missions in the Mediterranean cannot be seen as a ticket to central Europe", on the sidelines of an OSCE meeting in Vienna.

"We hope that ferry services for illegal migrants will be halted between Italian islands like Lampedusa and the Italian mainland," Kurz said.

"If people are quickly brought to the mainland from the islands and then continue to trek north, this will not only increasingly put pressure on central Europe but also encourage more migrants to set off" to reach the continent, he added.

READ MORE: Italian police probe footballs clubs over fake visas for young African players

Italy on Thursday presented its programme for when it takes over the chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation from Austria next year.

Alfano said there will be a strong "focus... on the Mediterranean region", the migration crisis and terror threats, but also on promoting intercultural and inter-religious dialogue.

Nearly 90,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, up over 10 percent compared with the same period in 2016.

READ MORE: 5,000 migrants rescued in 48 hours off Libya

migration

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

What does it mean to be a 'New Italian'? The question facing a divided Italy

Italy delays vote on citizenship rights for children of migrants

Italians debate whether Italy-born children of migrants should get citizenship

Italy proposes a pact with Libya to tackle human trafficking

Italian PM criticizes EU nations for failing to share migrant burden

Newborn baby among latest migrant arrivals to Italy

Far-right activists have hired a boat to 'patrol' the Mediterranean looking for migrants

Ex-PM Renzi says Italy should only take in a 'fixed number' of migrants
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,365 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Rome
  2. ‘Graffiti in Pompeii and Herculaneum give insight into groups marginalized by history books’
  3. Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
  4. British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list
  5. Italy launches nationwide free wifi app
Advertisement

Noticeboard

20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
View all notices
Advertisement