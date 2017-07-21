Advertisement

Iconic Ferrari F40 turns 30 today

The Local
news@thelocal.it
21 July 2017
13:12 CEST+02:00
ferrari

Share this article

Iconic Ferrari F40 turns 30 today
File Photo: Jean-Francois Monier/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
21 July 2017
13:12 CEST+02:00
Maranello, site of Ferrari's eponymous HQ, presented the Ferrari F40 to the world on July 21, 1987. The car was named F40 to commemorate 40 years since Ferrari was founded in 1947.

It could reach a top speed of 324 km/h (201 mph), going from 0-200 km/h in 12 seconds. Its chic red chassis was featured in films such as Gone in 60 Seconds, The Taking of Beverly Hills and even Jamiroquai's video Cosmic Girl

Al Pacino may have snubbed the car in Scent of a Woman, but enthusiasts are celebrating 30 years since it was launched onto the market.

The F40's nearly 3000 cc engine reached potential horsepower of 478. Kevlar panels, plastic windows and a host of other unique features meant the vehicle was a pioneer in the field of luxury sports cars at the time. 

"I have never experienced a presentation like that of the F40," Ermanno Bonfiglioli, who at the time was in charge of special projects and thus the F40s unprecedented engine, recalls in Corriere dello Sport.

"When the cloth was removed from the car, the room was percolated by a gentle buzz, followed by a thunderous applause. No one, if not the close collaborators of Enzo Ferrari, had yet seen the car," adds Bonfiglioli.

If the car's 20th birthday at Silverstone are anything to go by, the celebrations for its 30th could be big. In 2007 40 F40s marked the car's birthday at the Silverstone Classic, at Silverstone motor racing course in the UK.  

Only 1337 F40s have been produced in total, according to Repubblica, since 1987. A 1989 F40 sold at auction at Sotheby's in 2016 for more than €1 million.

The F40 was succeeded by the F50, which was released to mark 50 years since the birth of Ferrari. The 125S was the first-ever Ferrari released onto the market by Enzo Ferrari and his team in 1947. 

For all the F40s charm, its technological strengths were surpassed by subsequent models. As Ferrari's founder once said: "The best Ferrari is the one that has yet to be built." 

Download the brochure for the F40 in Italian, English French and German here or see Ferrari's current profile here. The Ferrari Museum, on the former Ferrari construction site at Maranello, also has more information on the F40 and the legendary sports car makers. 

READ MORE: A horse-drawn chariot raced a Ferrari on a dirt track in Rome 

 

 

 

 

 

ferrari

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

A horse-drawn chariot raced a Ferrari on a dirt track in Rome

Italian police foil plot to steal Ferrari's body for ransom

Record year for Ferrari as brand turns 70

Fiat and Ferrari urge Italians to back Renzi's reforms

Ferrari races towards record annual profit

Record profits put Ferrari in pole position for 2016

Panama Papers: Italy readies to probe country's rich

'About 800 Italians' named in global tax evasion leak
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,365 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Rome
  2. ‘Graffiti in Pompeii and Herculaneum give insight into groups marginalized by history books’
  3. Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
  4. British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list
  5. Italy launches nationwide free wifi app
Advertisement

Noticeboard

20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
View all notices
Advertisement