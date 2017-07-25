Advertisement

Italian brothers don Trump masks for cash machine heists

The Local
news@thelocal.it
25 July 2017
09:46 CEST+02:00
donald trumpmasksrobbersturin

Share this article

Italian brothers don Trump masks for cash machine heists
Photo: Carabinieri Torino
The Local
news@thelocal.it
25 July 2017
09:46 CEST+02:00
Two brothers were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing around 20 cash machines near the northern Italian city of Turin while donning masks of US President Donald Trump.

The brothers, aged 27 and 31, managed to raid the machines of €100,000 during the heists, La Stampa reported.

In footage below of one of the robberies, one of the brothers can be seen covering the CCTV camera in a bank lobby and planting an explosive in the cash dispenser. He then ducks out of the way after lighting the fuse, causing a blast.

 
The robberies resembled scenes from the 1991 film ‘Point Break’, starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, in which a gang of surfers rob banks while wearing masks of former US presidents. But Italian police said the brothers were instead inspired by the 1997 film ‘The Jackal’, whose protagonist, played by Bruce Willis, changes the colour of his car while police are in hot pursuit.

“The two brothers painted their white Mercedes black," the police said in a statement.

The brothers are the sons of a man serving a life sentence for the murder of a businessman during a robbery at his home in 2001, La Stampa reported. 

donald trumpmasksrobbersturin

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Italy hit by nationwide public transport strike

Woman flees Turin jail, abandoning baby daughter

Italian woman dies after being crushed in football stampede

High security in Rome ahead of Ariana Grande concert

G7 countries reaffirm climate commitment in Italy, leaving the US isolated

G7 environment chiefs meet in Italy, vowing to press ahead with climate change fight

Climate change rift raises temperature for G7 meet in Bologna

Turin bans late night alcohol sales after stampede that injured 1,500
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,332 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Rome faces water rationing as drought ravages Italy
  2. Italian hotelier warns guest: 'We don’t accept gays or animals'
  3. Ryanair makes 'non-binding' offer for Alitalia
  4. Top court gives go-ahead to Colosseum archaeological park
  5. Rosier outlook for Italian economy as IMF ups forecast
Advertisement

Noticeboard

20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
View all notices
Advertisement