Italian brothers don Trump masks for cash machine heists

Photo: Carabinieri Torino

Two brothers were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing around 20 cash machines near the northern Italian city of Turin while donning masks of US President Donald Trump.

The brothers, aged 27 and 31, managed to raid the machines of €100,000 during the heists, La Stampa reported.

In footage below of one of the robberies, one of the brothers can be seen covering the CCTV camera in a bank lobby and planting an explosive in the cash dispenser. He then ducks out of the way after lighting the fuse, causing a blast.

The robberies resembled scenes from the 1991 film ‘Point Break’, starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, in which a gang of surfers rob banks while wearing masks of former US presidents. But Italian police said the brothers were instead inspired by the 1997 film ‘The Jackal’, whose protagonist, played by Bruce Willis, changes the colour of his car while police are in hot pursuit.

“The two brothers painted their white Mercedes black," the police said in a statement.

The brothers are the sons of a man serving a life sentence for the murder of a businessman during a robbery at his home in 2001, La Stampa reported.