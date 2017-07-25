Advertisement

Top court gives go-ahead to Colosseum archaeological park

The Local
news@thelocal.it
25 July 2017
12:16 CEST+02:00
archaeological parkcolosseum.

Share this article

Top court gives go-ahead to Colosseum archaeological park
Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
25 July 2017
12:16 CEST+02:00
Italy’s Culture Ministry has won a legal battle that will allow it to go ahead with a plan to create an archaeological park around the Colosseum.

The ruling by the Council of State, Italy’s top administration court, overturns the earlier verdict of a lower court, Lazio TAR, and also paves the way for the appointment of a park director via an international process.

The successful candidate, expected to be appointed in the autumn, will sign a four-year contract with an annual salary of €145,000.

Plans for the park, long championed by Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, were stalled after objection from Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, who argued that the city would lose some of the €35 million brought in by the Colosseum each year due to the park being managed separately from other attractions.

“The council ruling does real justice,” Franceschini said. "We can start afresh.”

The archaeological park also includes the Palatine Hill, the Roman Forum and the Domus Aurea.

archaeological parkcolosseum.

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,332 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Rome faces water rationing as drought ravages Italy
  2. Italian hotelier warns guest: 'We don’t accept gays or animals'
  3. Ryanair makes 'non-binding' offer for Alitalia
  4. Top court gives go-ahead to Colosseum archaeological park
  5. Rosier outlook for Italian economy as IMF ups forecast
Advertisement

Noticeboard

20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
View all notices
Advertisement