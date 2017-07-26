Advertisement

13 found dead in Med dinghy as EU extends rescue scheme

AFP
news@thelocal.it
26 July 2017
08:10 CEST+02:00
refugeesmigrantsngoshipseumarco minitti

Share this article

13 found dead in Med dinghy as EU extends rescue scheme
Close to 94,000 people have been brought to safety in Italy so far this year. Photo: Giovanni Isolino/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
26 July 2017
08:10 CEST+02:00
Rescuers aiding a dinghy packed with migrants off the coast of Libya said on Tuesday they had discovered 13 bodies, including pregnant women, as EU member states extended an anti-human trafficking scheme in the Mediterranean.

"Thirteen corpses in total. People who had names, surnames, mothers, fathers, friends, and lives," said Proactiva Open Arms, a Spanish NGO involved in rescues in the Mediterranean, on Twitter.

"We have found 167 people drifting," it said earlier noting that "several pregnant women and mothers" were among an initial toll of 11 dead.

A Save The Children ship on Tuesday rescued some 70 migrants who were also attempting to cross in a small boat.

The Italian coastguard confirmed the deaths and said worsening weather conditions at sea were likely to dissuade traffickers for now from setting more boats full of people to sail in the Mediterranean.

Close to 94,000 people have been brought to safety in Italy so far this year, according to Italy's interior ministry, an increase of over five percent compared to the same period last year.

More than 2,370 people have died since January attempting the perilous crossing, the UN refugee agency said.

Rescuers 'code of conduct'

The fresh deaths came as Italy's Interior Minister Marco Minniti met with NGOs to discuss a new "code of conduct" to regulate the operations of privately run rescue boats.

He said that another meeting had been organised for Friday with some charity groups to work through the proposals.

The 12-point code, which has been given the green-light by Brussels, would ban aid vessels from entering Libyan territorial waters and oblige them to accept anti-trafficking police officers on board.

EU member states on Tuesday agreed to extend the Sophia rescue operation for another 18 months amid growing concern at the number of migrants crossing to Europe.

States agreed that the code would now include surveillance of the crossing route to gather information on illegal trafficking and smuggled oil from Libya.

At the same time, it would look to increase information sharing on human trafficking, a hugely profitable business for the criminal gangs involved.

While some of the NGOs operating in the Mediterranean have agreed to sign the code, others have insisted doing so would put the lives of vulnerable migrants at sea in flimsy vessels at risk.

Minniti has insisted that those who do not sign the document will not be allowed to dock at Italian ports.

Although Italy has repeatedly stressed that it will continue to save lives at sea, Rome has upped its requests for fellow European states to help shoulder the load - particularly in terms of providing shelter to those rescued.

On Tuesday, the EU pledged more measures and more money to help Italy.

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker promised an €100 million ($116 million) in funding, on top of nearly €800 million already pledged, in a letter to Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

He also promised to look at ways of pressuring Bangladesh to take back its migrants, possibly using the threat of visa restrictions as leverage.

refugeesmigrantsngoshipseumarco minitti

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Italy hits back at neighbours' 'threats' on border security

Quiet Italy hamlets struggle with migrant 'human warehouses'

'Are we really the problem?' Migrant aid groups challenge ministers over response to crisis

Tripoli asks Italy to help fight traffickers in Libyan waters

40 percent of Italians don't use the internet

European regulators under fire over Italian bank bailouts

'Italy is not alone' in tackling migration crisis, EU ministers promise

EU approves bailout of BMPS, the world's oldest bank
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,365 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Rome faces water rationing as drought ravages Italy
  2. Locals grumble as Italian viral video sends thousands to Swiss village
  3. Italian hotelier warns guest: 'We don’t accept gays or animals'
  4. Ryanair makes 'non-binding' offer for Alitalia
  5. Top court gives go-ahead to Colosseum archaeological park
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement