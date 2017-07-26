Advertisement

Italian police capture escaped killer 'Johnny the Gypsy'

AFP
news@thelocal.it
26 July 2017
08:25 CEST+02:00
giuseppe mastinijohnny the gypsyescaped killercaptured

Share this article

Italian police capture escaped killer 'Johnny the Gypsy'
File photo: ChiccoDodiFC/ Deposit Photos
AFP
news@thelocal.it
26 July 2017
08:25 CEST+02:00
Italian police have recaptured the escaped killer known as "Johnny the Gypsy" after three weeks on the run.

Giuseppe Mastini, 57, jailed for life in 1989 after a criminal career of murder, kidnapping and robbery lasting almost 15 years, escaped while on day release.

He had already escaped from prison twice in the past and absconded during a previous day release, La Repubblica daily reported.

"'Johnny the Gypsy' was betrayed by love," said a police statement.

When they caught him, in Tuscany, central Italy, in the province of Sienna, he was with his companion Giovanna Truzzi.

Truzzi had herself slipped away from house arrest to join him.

Nicknamed "Johnny the Gypsy" because he was born into an itinerant family, Mastini killed his first victim in 1975 when a robbery went wrong. He was 15 years old at the time.

He would later be accused of having played a role in the murder of celebrated Italian poet and filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini. Mastini has always denied any involvement.

The teenager was taken to a lock-up for juveniles but absconded in 1976 after attacking a guard.

He was caught and taken to another prison, from where he escaped again in 1981, before being captured once more in 1983.

In 1986 Mastini was given a day release for good behaviour and went on an armed robbery spree which ended in the kidnap of a girl and the murder of twomen, one of whom was a policeman.

giuseppe mastinijohnny the gypsyescaped killercaptured

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Italy manhunt for escaped killer 'Johnny the Gypsy'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,365 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Rome faces water rationing as drought ravages Italy
  2. Locals grumble as Italian viral video sends thousands to Swiss village
  3. Italian hotelier warns guest: 'We don’t accept gays or animals'
  4. Ryanair makes 'non-binding' offer for Alitalia
  5. Top court gives go-ahead to Colosseum archaeological park
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement