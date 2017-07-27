Property of the week: Luxury Sardinian villa with a pool

The pool and its breathtaking views are a highlight of the property. Photo: GateAway

Dreaming of a new life in stunning Sardinia? Then this beautiful villa, complete with a pool that offers breathtaking views, might be the home for you.

Location

Sardinia is one of the most sought after Italian regions by international house hunters and Italians who choose it as their ideal summer destination. It offers stunning scenery, breathtaking coastlines and sweeping beaches.



The region is rich in culture and tradition, and offers a great selection of property, from exclusive houses on the hills to charming and more affordable villas near the beach.



Porto Cervo is in Olbia Tempio province and is one of the well-known places of the island. This white house is an example of the luxury properties on offer, for those who love privacy in exclusive retreats surrounded by wild nature.

Price

€3,200,000 or $3,728,560/£2,862,222 depending on exchange rates.



Condition

Completely restored/habitable.

The property is characterized by the white colour and minimalistic interior design.



The villa offers breathtaking views thanks to its position on the Pantogia hill.



The property is in a quiet area immersed in the Mediterranea vegetation but the centre of Porto Cervo is just a few minutes away by car.



The villa is composed of a living room facing the outdoor swimming pool, a kitchen area with internal covered patio and the ensuite master bedroom on the higher floor.



On the lower floor there are two double bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, one single bedroom and another bathroom.

CLICK HERE for more information on the property.