Property of the week: lakeside living by Garda

The Local
news@thelocal.it
2 August 2017
10:38 CEST+02:00
Property of the week: lakeside living by Garda
File photo: Lightpoet/ Deposit Photos
Italy's 'lake district' has long been a draw for holidaymakers. But how about living in a town by one of its most famous?

Location

Photo: GateAway

Brenzone is a small town on the Venetian side of Lake Garda in northern Italy. The town of around 2,500 people offers a marvellous panorama and is a perfect venue to rest or do excursions while exploring the charming surroundings.

The elegant country house of 350sqm is just a 10 minute walk from Brenzone, lies halfway between Brescia and Verona and is close to Venice and Milan.

Price

€1,050,000 or $1,243,000/£939,549 depending on exchange rates.

Condition

Completely restored/habitable.

Pictures

Photo: GatewayAway

This country house has already been restored but it is possible to create a charming swimming pool in the wide garden where there are 20 olives trees producing about 3/4 tons of olives oil per year.

Photo: GateAway

The property spreads over four levels and includes 10 rooms, 3 bathrooms, a terrace and a large garden. This is a portion of the attic with a panoramic terrace.

Photo: GateAway

The property has a living and a sleeping area, two kitchens and a rustic style living room (called ‘taverna’ in Italian). The ground floor is completely independent and has a large room, a kitchen and a bathroom.

Photo: GateAway

CLICK HERE for more information on the property.

