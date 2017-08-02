Property of the week: lakeside living by Garda

Location
Brenzone is a small town on the Venetian side of Lake Garda in northern Italy. The town of around 2,500 people offers a marvellous panorama and is a perfect venue to rest or do excursions while exploring the charming surroundings.
The elegant country house of 350sqm is just a 10 minute walk from Brenzone, lies halfway between Brescia and Verona and is close to Venice and Milan.
Price
€1,050,000 or $1,243,000/£939,549 depending on exchange rates.
Condition
Completely restored/habitable.
Pictures
This country house has already been restored but it is possible to create a charming swimming pool in the wide garden where there are 20 olives trees producing about 3/4 tons of olives oil per year.
The property spreads over four levels and includes 10 rooms, 3 bathrooms, a terrace and a large garden. This is a portion of the attic with a panoramic terrace.
The property has a living and a sleeping area, two kitchens and a rustic style living room (called ‘taverna’ in Italian). The ground floor is completely independent and has a large room, a kitchen and a bathroom.
