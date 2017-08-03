Out of this world! Roma legend Totti's final shirt launched into space

Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

Roma legend Francesco Totti's iconic number 10 shirt, which he wore for the final time on May 28th, has been launched into space, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old played his final game after 24 years with the capital-city side in a 3-2 win against Genoa.

And as a tribute to 'immortalise' the forward a rocket carrying the number 10 shirt, from his final game, was successfully launched from French Guyana.

"Mission complete: on Tuesday night history was made as Francesco Totti's final shirt as a Roma player was successfully launched into space," the club said.

The rocket was sent up by Avio "a worldwide leader in the field of space travel" with those who helped the launch pictured wearing purple-red Totti shirts.

Totti played 786 matches for Roma in total after joining as a schoolboy in 1989, scoring a club-record 307 goals, and won the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

The former attacking midfielder will now become a director of the Italian club.