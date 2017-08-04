Advertisement

Italy heatwave and drought spark killer wildfires

AFP
news@thelocal.it
4 August 2017
08:39 CEST+02:00
heatwavewildfiresdroughtweather

Share this article

Italy heatwave and drought spark killer wildfires
Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
4 August 2017
08:39 CEST+02:00
A heatwave that has left Italy sweltering in record temperatures sparked wildfires on Thursday which claimed the life of one elderly woman and forced the closure of a major highway.

The 79-year-old woman was found dead in a field next to her home in Sant'Omero in the central region of Abruzzo, having apparently been overcome by flames that engulfed two hectares of surrounding farmland.

A section of the Via Aurelia coastal motorway that runs northwards from Rome to the Riviera had to be closed for several hours because of a major fire near Grosseto in Tuscany.

The region's celebrated landscape is usually baked to a rich golden colour by the end of the summer: this year it resembles burnt toast with August barely underway.

With peak temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in much of the country, a total of 26 major towns and cities were on the health ministry's maximum heat alert.

Admissions to hospital emergency units have spiked 15 percent in recent days and forecasters see no respite coming before early next week.

High humidity in the north and hot winds from Africa in the south are making the perceived temperatures seem even hotter for Italians longing for the beach.

The heatwave has come on the back of a prolonged drought that is set to cost Italy's large agricultural sector billions with 11 regions facing critical water shortages.

Olive yields in parts of the country are forecast to be 50 percent lower than normal this autumn and the scarcity of water has cut sheep's milk production by 30 percent in others, with knock-on effects for the production of one of Italy's most popular cheeses, pecorino.

heatwavewildfiresdroughtweather

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Italy drought: No water rationing in Rome

Italy braces for ‘the hottest week of the year’

Health risk alarm over water rationing in Rome

Sizzling summer gives Europe's south taste of the future

One dead as Italy heatwave breaks in Alps

Heatstruck Italy starts harvesting its thirsty vines

Italy drought: Vatican switches off fountains in show of solidarity

Rome faces water rationing as drought ravages Italy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,363 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains
  2. Italy moves to end migrant crisis with naval mission and NGO crackdown
  3. Italy toughens tone on NGO migrant rescue boats
  4. Italy heatwave and drought spark killer wildfires
  5. Nurse allegedly gave baby morphine 'to calm it down'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement