Advertisement

Pole detained over abduction of British model in Italy

AFP
news@thelocal.it
6 August 2017
14:59 CEST+02:00
abductionmilankidnappingcrime

Share this article

Pole detained over abduction of British model in Italy
Horseback police in front of Milan Central Station. File photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
6 August 2017
14:59 CEST+02:00
A British model was drugged and abducted for a week in Italy last month by a British-based Pole who allegedly tried to auction her off as a sex slave on the dark web, Italian police said Saturday.

The unidentified 20-year-old was injected in the arm with the tranquiliser ketamine after going to what was a fake photo shoot at a venue near Milan's central station on July 11th.

Her kidnapper and an accomplice allegedly stripped, photographed and bound the woman before driving her in the boot of a car from Milan to a country house in the tiny village of Borgial in the northwestern region of Piedmont.

Lukasz Pawel Herba, 30, has been charged with orchestrating the kidnapping and given a version of events which the prosecutor in charge of the case described as barely credible.

Detectives are unclear as to whether Herba was serious about auctioning his victim or if it was simply a threat intended to extort 300,000 euros in Bitcoin from the model's agent and family.

No one took part in the online auction, so it was unclear if Herba had the necessary contacts to organise such an operation of was something of a fantasist, according to the police.

"Fantasist or not, what is clear is that he is a very dangerous man who drugged his victim as soon as she was kidnapped and put her inside a large travel bag in the boot of a car," Milan deputy prosecutor Paolo Storari told a press conference.

"His version of events is barely credible but clearly he does not deny that he was with her for the time she was missing," Storari said.

On July 17, for reasons that are not clear, Herba drove the woman back to Milan and released her close to the British Consulate, where he was arrested.

He had told the model that he could not go on holding her because she was a mother of a young child and such abductions were prohibited by "Black Death", a nefarious web-based group he claimed to belong to.

Police said they were not sure if the group actually existed.

READ MORE: All the news from Milan

abductionmilankidnappingcrime

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Milan among 19 cities vying to host EMA post-Brexit

Thirty-six migrants detained outside Milan's central station

Ringleader of 'Mafia Capitale' gang handed 20 year jail sentence

Mafia boss refused jail release for cancer treatment

Five people face charges over Amatrice earthquake building collapses

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,367 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains
  2. Italy heatwave and drought spark killer wildfires
  3. Heatstruck Italy starts harvesting its thirsty vines
  4. One dead as Italy heatwave breaks in Alps
  5. Anti-migrant boat follows NGO vessel off Libya
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement