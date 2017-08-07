Advertisement

Online porn on thousands of public administrators' mobile phones

The Local
news@thelocal.it
7 August 2017
12:06 CEST+02:00
austerity

Share this article

Online porn on thousands of public administrators' mobile phones
Wavebreakmedia/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
7 August 2017
12:06 CEST+02:00
An Italian parliamentary group reviewed nearly half a million handsets used by public officials. It found thousands were used to access online porn, football and betting sites.

The Parliamentary Commission on Public Digital Administration and Waste analyzed 401,839 mobile phone handsets submitted by more than 4,400 Italian administrative entities as part of a study into usage. The results returned some less than institutional URL addresses and phone numbers. 

According to Repubblica, 840 civil servants have activated an account at online sex site 'SexyLand'; 665 others are registered members of 'Le porno Erasmus', while over 500 more have activated hardcore porn accounts.

More than 2 per cent of all the handsets that the committee reviewed – nearly 12,000 – had active 'Serie A Tim' accounts, used to watch Italian football.

Other phones were found to have subscriptions to online betting services, recipe sights and paid horoscopes, according to Il Giornale

The commission had been set up to establish how much the state could save if functionaries were to be restricted to work-only related content on their phones. 

The parliamentary group found that between 2012 and 2017, €7.7 million was the total spent on recreational online services in the pool of phones analyzed.

READ MORE: Only two EU countries are more corrupt than Italy 

It's hardly a sum likely to bust the Italian parliamentary budget, although for a nation suffering from mass youth unemployment and austerity, it does appear gratuitous. 

"I think most of these subscriptions have been involuntarily activated, the result of phone scams," said Paolo Coppola, head of the committee, cited in Repubblica.

Coppola argued that many of the subscriptions would simply have been activated by clicking on a banner or sending an sms/mms, without the user knowing. 

Some Italian media have questioned why municipalities, regions and ministries don't monitor such abuses department by department. 

Coppola assured that users who are found to have voluntarily misused their phone(s) to open subscriptions could be prosecuted. 

READ MORE: Goodbye to EU roaming fees: here's what you need to know

 

austerity

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Property of the week: Suave living in Syracuse

Syracuse, flanked by the historic walled island of Ortigia, is a favourite for holidaymakers in Sicily. So why not find a home amidst the city's ancient Greek ruins?

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Related articles

Italy: Heed Brexit wake-up call and end austerity

Italy PM demands EU change course on 'deadly' austerity

Renzi: 'Spain election a vote against EU austerity'

Italian activist in prison over Greece protest

Angry Italians lob eggs at German mission

Italy sends mixed signals on Greek debt

Greece to bring anti-austerity battle to Rome

Protesters clash with police outside La Scala
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,344 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The firemen's call: Ragusa volunteer firemen started infernos to collect bonuses
  2. Anti-migrant boat follows NGO vessel off Libya
  3. One dead as Italy heatwave breaks in Alps
  4. Three dead as storms strike across northern Italy
  5. Gay couple forbidden from hugging at beach resort
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
View all notices
Advertisement