Online porn on thousands of public administrators' mobile phones

An Italian parliamentary group reviewed nearly half a million handsets used by public officials. It found thousands were used to access online porn, football and betting sites.

The Parliamentary Commission on Public Digital Administration and Waste analyzed 401,839 mobile phone handsets submitted by more than 4,400 Italian administrative entities as part of a study into usage. The results returned some less than institutional URL addresses and phone numbers.

According to Repubblica, 840 civil servants have activated an account at online sex site 'SexyLand'; 665 others are registered members of 'Le porno Erasmus', while over 500 more have activated hardcore porn accounts.

More than 2 per cent of all the handsets that the committee reviewed – nearly 12,000 – had active 'Serie A Tim' accounts, used to watch Italian football.

Other phones were found to have subscriptions to online betting services, recipe sights and paid horoscopes, according to Il Giornale.

The commission had been set up to establish how much the state could save if functionaries were to be restricted to work-only related content on their phones.

The parliamentary group found that between 2012 and 2017, €7.7 million was the total spent on recreational online services in the pool of phones analyzed.

It's hardly a sum likely to bust the Italian parliamentary budget, although for a nation suffering from mass youth unemployment and austerity, it does appear gratuitous.

"I think most of these subscriptions have been involuntarily activated, the result of phone scams," said Paolo Coppola, head of the committee, cited in Repubblica.

Coppola argued that many of the subscriptions would simply have been activated by clicking on a banner or sending an sms/mms, without the user knowing.

Some Italian media have questioned why municipalities, regions and ministries don't monitor such abuses department by department.

Coppola assured that users who are found to have voluntarily misused their phone(s) to open subscriptions could be prosecuted.

