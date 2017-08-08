Advertisement

Property of the week: Suave living in Syracuse

8 August 2017
Ortigia, Syracuse: zx6r92/Depositphotos
8 August 2017
Syracuse, flanked by the historic walled island of Ortigia, is a favourite for holidaymakers in Sicily. So why not find a home amidst the city's ancient Greek ruins?
Location

Photo: Ortigia, Syracuse: zx6r92/Depositphotos

It is the birthplace of Archimedes, the most important city of Magna Graecia and is now listed among Unesco’s World heritage sites: Syracuse in Sicily is a magnetic place to stay and one of the most sought-after Italian destinations where to buy a second home.

Price

€230,000 euros or $271,239/£207,995 depending on exchange rates.

Condition

Completely restored/habitable.

Pictures

Photo: Gate-away.com

The property is located right in the heart of Ortigia Island, one of the most beautiful and ancient part of Syracuse. Here you can feel the magic of living in the old town centre in one of the main street of the isle, Via delle Maestranze.

Photo: Gate-away.com

The apartment is on the ground floor of a noble mansion from the early 1800s, and measures about 100 sq m. It has just been fully restored (March 2017) with quality finishes.

The renovation is a perfect mixture of ancient and contemporary styles: exposed bricks along with wooden and minimalist elements of interior design solutions.

Photo: Gate-away.com

Photo: Gate-away.com

The apartment is on two floors and includes a bright living room, two bedrooms, one on the mezzanine floor, and two bathrooms.

Photo: Gate-away.com

The property is well-equipped and it is fully furnished. Every attention has been paid to the tiniest details. The apartment is strategically situated in a well-connected part of Ortigia. The airport of Catania is only 48 km away from the property.

CLICK HERE for more information on the property.

 

 

