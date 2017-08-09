Advertisement

Employer denies girl job for dating African man

The Local
news@thelocal.it
9 August 2017
19:16 CEST+02:00
racism

Share this article

Employer denies girl job for dating African man
File photo not related to story: Patrik Stollarz/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
9 August 2017
19:16 CEST+02:00
A girl in the Piedmont was turned down for a retail assistant position by a shopkeeper because she is in a relationship with an African man.

"As far as I'm concerned, you can go out with the Monster of Florence (ED: a serial killer who butchered women in the 1990s), but allow me to not entrust the safety of my store to those who share their life with an African," the shopkeeper is purported to have told the girl, according to Corriere della Sera

The story went viral after Chiara del Gaudio shared the exchange on her Facebook profile. According to a report in La Stampa, Claudio, the shopkeeper, advised the 18-year-old to not show photos of her relationship if she wants to find a job. 

"Respect and integration are values that animate our activities," Maria Luisa Coppa, president of the Torino Union of Traders, told Repubblica. "Episodes such as the one reported do not belong to our culture," added Coppa, stressing the role that immigrants play in the city's economy. 

Torino has a large North African and Muslim community. Millions of Italians and foreigners have migrated to Torino to work for Fiat and other major industrial companies in the last decades. 

READ MORE: Waiter's job offer retracted because 'we can't put coloured guys in the dining area'

racism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Waiter's job offer retracted because 'we can't put coloured guys in the dining area'

Northern League MEP must pay €50,000 to ex-minister over racial slurs

Racism is still rife - and unpunished - in Italian football

Italian TV show labels Eastern European women 'always sexy and perfect housewives'. Cue uproar

Lidl staff accused of racism after locking women in recycling container

Venice to pay for funeral of migrant whose suicide was filmed by tourists

Teacher investigated for Facebook posts wishing death on migrants

Italy's Fertility Day campaign slammed as 'racist'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,407 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Mafia boss and two innocent bystanders killed in ambush
  2. Austria reinforces army presence and control on Italian border
  3. Can Italy deal with its fascist past?
  4. Nine unmissable Italian railway journeys through magic landscapes
  5. Scorching temperatures until the end of the week
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
View all notices
Advertisement