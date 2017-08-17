German firm Zalando to create 1000 jobs in Italy expansion

Zalando, which specializes in selling clothes, announced it will build a new logistics warehouse somewhere in northern Italy in 2018 that could create up to 1,000 new jobs in the coming years.
Italy has a become key scale-up market for the Berlin-born start up which is now worth over €10 billion and employs more than 13,000 people worldwide, according to company spokesman Matteo Bovio.
"We started operation in a satellite warehouse in Italy last year (located in Stradella, Pavia), and we are now about to start the construction of a large facility," Bovio told The Local Italy.
"Besides these investments, we have a team mostly composed of Italians, who work constantly for improving and further localizing the service for our customers," he added.
Bovio says Italy is an exciting prospect for Zalando as e-commerce is relatively new in the country and the fashion sector is undergoing large changes.
"Italy has a big fashion market, which is transitioning very quickly towards e-commerce. The growth rate of online fashion is steady and it’s been ongoing for several years, but there is still a great potential, as the overall share of online in the fashion industry is below seven percent (and this may even be an optimistic estimate)," says Bovio
In 2015, the Italian e-commerce sector grew 15.6 per cent, with nearly 18 million people shopping online, according to data from e-commerce-europe.eu. Total e-commerce sales reached €16.6 billion in the same year.
READ MORE: Italy lags behind in online business: UN
Zalando is set to open new warehouses in Stradella near Milan, to complement the company's expansion into the French, Swedish and Polish markets, according to a recent statement.
Zalando however believe that the benefits of Italy's fashion-conscious culture will be a natural fit for the hundreds of clothes brands it distributes.
"The average consumer is very fashion-conscious, and even though it’s sometimes challenging to 'convert' Italian customers to online shopping, once they try it they are typically very enthusiastic," Bovio said.