IN PICTURES: 40-metre-long yacht catches fire off the coast of Nice

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
18 August 2017
17:03 CEST+02:00

IN PICTURES: 40-metre-long yacht catches fire off the coast of Nice
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
18 August 2017
17:03 CEST+02:00
Beach-goers in Nice witnessed a surprising sight on Thursday afternoon as a 40-metre-long yacht caught fire just off the Mediterranean coast.
Holidaymakers looked on as smoke started billowing from the huge yacht, called the "If Only", early on Thursday afternoon before it finally sank at around 10pm at night. 
 
The boat was located 6km south of Nice airport in the French Riviera. 
 
The 11 passengers on board the Italian yacht were all rescued from the fire. One was taken to hospital in nearby Antibes.
 
AFP
 
In total, six boats and 66 firefighters intervened to put out the blaze. 
 
It is believed the boat is currently 650 metres underwater. 

Fireboats approach the boat 'If Only' on fire off Saint-Laurent-du-Var. AFP

Emergency teams collected bits of debris which had risen to the surface including furniture and lifeboats. 

On Friday morning, investigations into any pollution damage that may have been caused by the event were launched. 

AFP

Other people sailing in the area were warned about the presence of floating debris. 
 

