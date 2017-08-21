Advertisement

Italian stabbed in Finnish terror attack not in critical condition

The Local
news@thelocal.it
21 August 2017
09:00 CEST+02:00
terrorism

People bring candles and flowers to the makeshift memorial for the victims of the stabbings at the Turku Market Square, Finland on August 20, 2017. Photo: Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva/AFP
An Italian woman who was stabbed in a terror atack in the southern Finnish town of Turku is in a stable condition, according to reports.

Lisa Biancucci, 34, was pushing her six-month-old daughter in a pram down the street when the attacker stabbed her in the shoulder, according to Repubblica. Her daughter was unharmed, according to several reports. 

Italy's ministry of foreign affairs confirmed that an Italian was caught up in the stabbings in Finland last Friday, according to a report in Rai News

Seven other people were injured and two were killed when an 18-year-old Moroccan man went on a rampage on Friday afternoon.

Biancucci, an academic from Tuscany resident in Finland's sixth largest city, is employed as a researcher in zoology at Turku University, according to Italian media. She has lived in Turku for two and a half years.

The daily reports that Biancucci was operated on the shoulder but is not in a "critical condition". 

Biancucci's father and sister flew to Finland to be with the victim over the weekend.

Finnish police confirmed that the stabbings in Turku are being treated as "an attack with terrorist intent." The 18-year-old suspect was stopped and arrested, according to the same statement.

According to eyewitnesses cited in another report in Repubblica, the attacker shouted 'Allah Akbar' – which translates as 'God is great' – before stabbing people in the main square in the port city of Turku

Finnish police searched the home of several suspects on Sunday August 20th.

According to a Finnish police spokesperson cited in Corriere della Sera, the attacker targeted women: two female victims were killed and six women and two men were injured.

According to the same report, the attacker had claimed asylum in Finland last year. 

The 18-year-old perpetrator was shot in the leg by police and arrested, according to Corriere della Sera. Four other men of Moroccan origin have also apparently been arrested in connection with the the attack, reports La Stampa

READ MORE: Italy expels three men over extremist links as terror fears mount

 

 

 

 

