Seven incredible art exhibitions not to miss across Italy this autumn

A feast for the eyes across the north of the peninsula. Several new exhibitions by landmark Italian and foreign painters are set to go on display in some of northern Italy's best galleries.
ROME
EXHIBITION TITLE: Picasso. Between Cubism and Classicism: 1915-1925
VENUE: Scuderia del Quirinale
DATES: 22.09.17 - 21.01.2018
This exhibition looks at the impact the experiences of Italy had on the Spanish master and features more than 100 paintings. The exhibition is in collaboration with Paris' Pompidou Centre, The Guggenheim, The Picasso Museum in Barcelona and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Full details here.
EXHIBITION TITLE: Arcimboldo
VENUE: Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica, Palazzo Barberini
DATES: 19.10.2017 - 11.02.2018
An exhibition of playful works by the Italian renaissance painter Giuseppe Arcimboldo, often referred to as Arcimboldi.
Full details here.
MILAN
EXHIBITION TITLE: Inside Caravaggio
VENUE: Palazzo Reale
DATES: 29.09.2017 - 28.01.2018
Eighteen of Caravaggio's works will be on display together for the first time at the Palazzo Reale in Milan. Thanks to innovative multimedia technique, the paintings will be flanked for the first time by radiographic images. The show was created in light of "new documents" about Caravaggio. Works on loan from foreign museums and collections include Saint John the Baptist from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Full details here.
GENOA
EXHIBITION TITLE: Masterpieces from the Picasso Museum in Paris
VENUE: Palazzo Ducale/Doge's Palace
DATES: 10.10.2017 - 06.05.2018
Another chance to see Picasso's work, this time in the northern port city of Genoa (called Genova in Italian). According to the organisers, the exhibition emphasizes Picasso's "mediterranean roots" but the paintings represent a broad spectrum of the artist's work.
Full details here.
FLORENCE
EXHIBITION TITLE: The 16th century in Florence
VENUE: Palazzo Strozzi
DATES: 21.09.2017 - 21.01.2018
Palazzo Strozzi hosts the '16th century' in Florence. From Michelangelo to Vasari, an exhibition dedicated to renaissance art Florence, which features over 70 works of artists such as Michelangelo, Bronzino, Giorgio Vasari, Rosso Fiorentino, Pontormo, Santi di Tito, Giambologna and others.
Full details here.
VICENZA
EXHIBITION TITLE: Van Gogh: Between grain and sky
VENUE: Basilica Palladiana
DATES: 07.10.2017 - 08.04.2018
The largest-ever exhibition of Dutch painter Van Gogh's work will be displayed at the Basilica Palladiana in Vicenza, alongside 100 or so of Van Gogh's letters.
Full details here.
PISTOIA
EXHIBITION TITLE: Marino Marini: Visual Passions
VENUE: Palazzo Fabroni
DATES: 16.09.17 - 07.01.2018
The exhibition of the Italian sculptor Marino Marini's work is part of the Pistoia Italian Capital of Culture 2017 celebrations. Marini's work is considered among the most important of any Italian sculptor's in the post-war period, alongside the work of artists like Burri.
The exhibition is supported by the Marino Marini Foundation.