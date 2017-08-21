Advertisement

Seven incredible art exhibitions not to miss across Italy this autumn

The Local
news@thelocal.it
21 August 2017
10:05 CEST+02:00
artevents

Works by several major European artists will go on display in Rome, Milan, Genoa, Florence, Vicenza and Pistoia this autumn.

A feast for the eyes across the north of the peninsula. Several new exhibitions by landmark Italian and foreign painters are set to go on display in some of northern Italy's best galleries. 

ROME

EXHIBITION TITLE: Picasso. Between Cubism and Classicism: 1915-1925

VENUE: Scuderia del Quirinale

DATES: 22.09.17 - 21.01.2018

This exhibition looks at the impact the experiences of Italy had on the Spanish master and features more than 100 paintings. The exhibition is in collaboration with Paris' Pompidou Centre, The Guggenheim, The Picasso Museum in Barcelona and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. 

Full details here.

EXHIBITION TITLE: Arcimboldo

VENUE: Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica, Palazzo Barberini

DATES: 19.10.2017 - 11.02.2018

An exhibition of playful works by the Italian renaissance painter Giuseppe Arcimboldo, often referred to as Arcimboldi. 

Full details here

 

 

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Barberini Corsini (@barberinicorsini) am

MILAN

EXHIBITION TITLE: Inside Caravaggio

VENUE: Palazzo Reale

DATES: 29.09.2017 - 28.01.2018

Eighteen of Caravaggio's works will be on display together for the first time at the Palazzo Reale in Milan. Thanks to innovative multimedia technique, the paintings will be flanked for the first time by radiographic images. The show was created in light of "new documents" about Caravaggio. Works on loan from foreign museums and collections include Saint John the Baptist from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. 

Full details here

GENOA

3

EXHIBITION TITLE: Masterpieces from the Picasso Museum in Paris

VENUE: Palazzo Ducale/Doge's Palace

DATES: 10.10.2017 - 06.05.2018

Another chance to see Picasso's work, this time in the northern port city of Genoa (called Genova in Italian). According to the organisers, the exhibition emphasizes Picasso's "mediterranean roots" but the paintings represent a broad spectrum of the artist's work. 

Full details here

FLORENCE

EXHIBITION TITLE: The 16th century in Florence

VENUE: Palazzo Strozzi

DATES: 21.09.2017 - 21.01.2018

Palazzo Strozzi hosts the '16th century' in Florence. From Michelangelo to Vasari, an exhibition dedicated to renaissance art Florence, which features over 70 works of artists such as Michelangelo, Bronzino, Giorgio Vasari, Rosso Fiorentino, Pontormo, Santi di Tito, Giambologna and others. 

Full details here

VICENZA

EXHIBITION TITLE: Van Gogh: Between grain and sky

VENUE: Basilica Palladiana

DATES: 07.10.2017 - 08.04.2018

The largest-ever exhibition of Dutch painter Van Gogh's work will be displayed at the Basilica Palladiana in Vicenza, alongside 100 or so of Van Gogh's letters. 

Full details here

PISTOIA

EXHIBITION TITLE: Marino Marini: Visual Passions

VENUE: Palazzo Fabroni

DATES: 16.09.17 - 07.01.2018 

The exhibition of the Italian sculptor Marino Marini's work is part of the Pistoia Italian Capital of Culture 2017 celebrations. Marini's work is considered among the most important of any Italian sculptor's in the post-war period, alongside the work of artists like Burri. 

The exhibition is supported by the Marino Marini Foundation

 

