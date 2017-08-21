Property of the week: Apulian pool and home

Photo: Gate-Away.com

This home offers the chance to live under half moon ceilings in Apulia, surrounded by thousands of fruit trees.

Location

San Vito dei Normanni and the northern Salento

Puglia is one of most sought-after Italian regions where to buy a second home in Italy. Its sun-kissed coastlines offer crystal clear waters and the inland villages attract and enchant thanks to the unspoiled landscapes.

Trulli are the traditional Apulian abodes, unique dwellings in the world boasting an unusual curved structure.

Price

€450,000 or $528.9850/£410.925, depending on exchange rates.

Condition

Completely restored/habitable.

Pictures

The Court of Mandorlo is a recently restored Apulian Trullo immersed in the countryside surrounded by olive trees. The modern living area presents barrel vaults and an ample fireplace.

The living room features a built-in and fully-equipped kitchen.

The property has two bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. One of the bedrooms has direct access to the pool.

The kitchen has direct access to the courtyard, where another kitchen, outdoor, awaits. An ideal place for al fresco dining with a wonderful view over the pool.

The property is surrounded by 5,000 square meters of land with various fruit plants.

CLICK HERE for more information on the property.