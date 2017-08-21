Property of the week: Apulian pool and home

Location
Photo: Gate-Away.com
San Vito dei Normanni and the northern Salento
Puglia is one of most sought-after Italian regions where to buy a second home in Italy. Its sun-kissed coastlines offer crystal clear waters and the inland villages attract and enchant thanks to the unspoiled landscapes.
Trulli are the traditional Apulian abodes, unique dwellings in the world boasting an unusual curved structure.
Price
€450,000 or $528.9850/£410.925, depending on exchange rates.
Condition
Completely restored/habitable.
Pictures
Photo: Gate-Away.com
The Court of Mandorlo is a recently restored Apulian Trullo immersed in the countryside surrounded by olive trees. The modern living area presents barrel vaults and an ample fireplace.
Photo: Gate-Away.com
The living room features a built-in and fully-equipped kitchen.
Photo: Gate-Away.com
The property has two bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. One of the bedrooms has direct access to the pool.
Photo: Gate-Away.com
The kitchen has direct access to the courtyard, where another kitchen, outdoor, awaits. An ideal place for al fresco dining with a wonderful view over the pool.
Photo: Gate-Away.com
The property is surrounded by 5,000 square meters of land with various fruit plants.
