Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Earthquake and rescue operations in Ischia

The Local
news@thelocal.it
22 August 2017
14:44 CEST+02:00
earthquakeischia

Share this article

IN PICTURES: Earthquake and rescue operations in Ischia
Photo: Vigili del Fuoco.
The Local
news@thelocal.it
22 August 2017
14:44 CEST+02:00
Firefighters battled throughout Tuesday in dramatic search and rescue efforts after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Ischia the previous night.

Three young brothers, including a baby aged just seven months, were from the rubble of buildings that collapsed, killing two people.

Photo: Gaetano Di Meglio/AFP 

The quake struck the towns of Casamicciola and Lacco Ameno on the island of Ischia, in the Gulf of Naples, on the night of Monday, August 21st. Several buildings were destroyed and two people were killed

A collapsed residential building in Casamicciola. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

The quake occurred at 20:57 CET at a depth of five kilometres below sea level, Italy's national institute for geophysics and vulcanology (INGV), said. The island of Ischia was the closest inhabited territory to the epicentre.  

Italian PM Gentiloni signed a decree offering all "extraordinary measures" required to the National Civil Protection Agency, which is coordinating emergency relief. 

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

Firefighters in Casamicciola, on the island of Ischia, dig through the rubble to look for survivors. 

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

A crowd gathers while firefighters work through the early morning hours.

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

Emergency services continued to coordinate from upon a semi-collapsed roof.

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

At least seven people were pulled out of the rubble alive, with firefighters working through the night.

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

Firefighters and police stand by the rubble of another collapsed building in Casamicciola. 

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

The photo above shows the moment firefighters rescued seven-year-old Mattias from the rubble. Mattias' baby brother Pasquale was rescued earlier while Ciro, the eldest of the three siblings caught under the rubble, is also safe. This completed the rescue of an entire family

Photo: Eliano Imperato/AFP

Mattias is whisked away by emergency services. 

Photo: Eliano Imperato/AFP

Tourists leaving Ischia in night of Monday August 21. 

earthquakeischia

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Italian phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Property of the week: Ancient meets modern in Stimigliano

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Experts warn that illegal construction threatens lives of millions of Italians

Italy prepares to remember 2016 Amatrice earthquake victims

Ischia earthquake should not have been deadly, say country's top geologists

AS IT HAPPENED: Firefighters battle to pull people from Italy earthquake rubble

Five people face charges over Amatrice earthquake building collapses

The earthquake that wasn't: Tech error at Italy's Geology Institute prompts fears of 5.1 magnitude quake

Ikea built a school for one of Italy's quake-hit towns

Canadian PM Trudeau meets Italy's earthquake survivors
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,067 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A long history of destructive earthquakes in Italy
  2. 40-metre yacht that sunk off Nice belonged to Italian business woman
  3. Ischia earthquake should not have been deadly, say country's top geologists
  4. Plant trees to protect against terror attacks, says Italian architect
  5. AS IT HAPPENED: Firefighters battle to pull people from Italy earthquake rubble
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
View all notices
Advertisement