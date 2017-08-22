IN PICTURES: Earthquake and rescue operations in Ischia

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco.

Firefighters battled throughout Tuesday in dramatic search and rescue efforts after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Ischia the previous night.

Three young brothers, including a baby aged just seven months, were from the rubble of buildings that collapsed, killing two people.





Photo: Gaetano Di Meglio/AFP

The quake struck the towns of Casamicciola and Lacco Ameno on the island of Ischia, in the Gulf of Naples, on the night of Monday, August 21st. Several buildings were destroyed and two people were killed.

A collapsed residential building in Casamicciola. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

The quake occurred at 20:57 CET at a depth of five kilometres below sea level, Italy's national institute for geophysics and vulcanology (INGV), said. The island of Ischia was the closest inhabited territory to the epicentre.

Italian PM Gentiloni signed a decree offering all "extraordinary measures" required to the National Civil Protection Agency, which is coordinating emergency relief.

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

Firefighters in Casamicciola, on the island of Ischia, dig through the rubble to look for survivors.

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

A crowd gathers while firefighters work through the early morning hours.

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

Emergency services continued to coordinate from upon a semi-collapsed roof.

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

At least seven people were pulled out of the rubble alive, with firefighters working through the night.

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

Firefighters and police stand by the rubble of another collapsed building in Casamicciola.

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

The photo above shows the moment firefighters rescued seven-year-old Mattias from the rubble. Mattias' baby brother Pasquale was rescued earlier while Ciro, the eldest of the three siblings caught under the rubble, is also safe. This completed the rescue of an entire family.

Photo: Eliano Imperato/AFP

Mattias is whisked away by emergency services.

Photo: Eliano Imperato/AFP

Tourists leaving Ischia in night of Monday August 21.