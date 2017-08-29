Advertisement

Italian wine production set to hit slump yet exports to smash records

The Local
news@thelocal.it
29 August 2017
16:52 CEST+02:00
wine

Share this article

Italian wine production set to hit slump yet exports to smash records
File photo: deyangeorgiev2/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
29 August 2017
16:52 CEST+02:00
Italy's high summer temperatures are affecting this year's wine harvest, meaning production is substantially down. Yet demand for Italian wines abroad is at a record high.

This year's wine harvest is expected to reap 24 percent less grape than last year. Experts estimate a total of 4.1 billion litres, one of the lowest totals on record since 1947.

Yet demand for Italian wines is set to reach a record high, with a 6.3 percent expected increase in exports vis-a-vis 2016, when total sales receipts for wine abroad amounted to €5.6 billion.

The harvest is not yet complete but has begun early due to this year's scorching temperatures.

Despite the low estimated yields, Italy is set to maintain its position as the world's leading producer ahead of France, where harvests are also heavily affected by the scorching summer. 

READ ALSO: Wildfires continue to rage across Italy as police blame arsonists for Vesuvius blaze

Lazio and Umbria are the two regions where winemaking has dropped off heavily in Italy, with a 40 percent reduction, followed by Sicily and Tuscany, writes the agricultural producers union Coldiretti, Italy's largest. 

More than 500 leading Italian wines, as well as several more 'house' wines, will continue to receive the Made in Italy stamp of quality.

The Italian wine industry employs more than 1.3 million people and generates over €10 billion in sales alone, in Italy and abroad, every year.

Eighteen different industries are linked to grapes – according to another Coldiretti study – from glass and cork production, to transport, accessories, biofuel and cosmetics. 

Losses to Italian agriculture because of the summer's extraordinary temperatures are expected to rise to €2 billion. The grape harvest isn't the only one affected by the weather. Apple harvest yields are down 60 percent since 2016, says Coldiretti. 

READ MORE: Researchers have found 6,000-year-old Italian wine in a Sicilian cave

 

wine

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Italian phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Researchers have found 6,000-year-old Italian wine in a Sicilian cave

Heatstruck Italy starts harvesting its thirsty vines

The Brexit effect: 'Sudden drop' in Italian food and drink exports to the UK

The Tuscan festival that celebrates vintage cycling and wine

21 photos that could only be taken in Italy

Can Prosecco help Italy finally crack the Chinese wine market?

Italy's wine industry fears Brexit woes

Italy nabs criminal gang responsible for cheese and wine heists
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Researchers have found 6,000-year-old Italian wine in a Sicilian cave

A storm is brewing: A tour of some of Italy's new beers

Filming for Berlusconi biopic starts at Rome's Colosseum
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Italy's art squad save cultural heritage damaged in earthquakes

Ancient Roman tombs found near football stadium in Italy

Bear gatecrashes party in central Italian town

A long history of destructive earthquakes in Italy
Advertisement
3,068 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Researchers have found 6,000-year-old Italian wine in a Sicilian cave
  2. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  3. Anti-terror flower pots take root in Italian cities
  4. German, Italian airlines flying towards consolidation
  5. EU and African states agree on Italian plans to curb migration
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
View all notices
Advertisement