Navy divers find and detonate WW2 British air force bomb off Italian coast

The 100-pound airplane bomb was first spotted by a beachgoer who alerted the local coast guard on Saturday, August 26th.
Beach life was cut short and the coast was soon shut down. A specialist unit of divers from the Italian navy was then called in to deal with the explosive device.
Photo: Marina Militare.
The divers found the bomb 20 metres from the shoreline, at a depth of 6 metres.
Photo: Marina Militare.
Practically attached to the coral, the unexploded weapon was a British air force bomb from World War II, reports Italian news agency Ansa.
Photo: Marina Militare.
The explosive device was found near Campomarino, near the Apulian city of Taranto – southwest Italy – one of the busiest tourist beaches in the area.
The bomb was then detonated in a safe location in open sea.