Property of the week: Lush life on Lake Iseo

This week's paradise is on the shores of Lake Iseo and boasts stunning landscapes at the feet of the Alps.

Site of international artist Christo's yellow fabric The Floating Piers project in 2016, Lake Iseo is a stunning body of water at the feet of the Alps in Italy's north. Surrounded by medieval towns and abundant green valleys, this property, and the stunning coastline it overlooks, will let you live a five-star life at an affordable rate.

Price

€290,000 or $346,000/£268,000, depending on exchange rates.

Condition

Completely restored/habitable.

Pictures

This large apartment is steps away from the lake's shores and is part of a small hamlet of historic stone dwellings that have been beautifully restored.

The optimum position of the property offers breathtaking views of the lake from the balcony, perfect for al fresco dining.

The apartment is spread on two floors and features a multi-coloured open plan kitchen.

The living room is attached to the kitchen, while on the same floor there is a bedroom, a bathroom with shower, and a utility room.

The attic features exposed beams and consists of two bedrooms, both with panoramic balcony, a bathroom with a bathtub, and a storage room.

A communal garden and swimming pool within the housing complex complete the property.

