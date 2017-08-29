Advertisement

Property of the week: Lush life on Lake Iseo

The Local
news@thelocal.it
29 August 2017
11:07 CEST+02:00
property

Share this article

Property of the week: Lush life on Lake Iseo
Photo: Gate-Away.com
The Local
news@thelocal.it
29 August 2017
11:07 CEST+02:00
This week's paradise is on the shores of Lake Iseo and boasts stunning landscapes at the feet of the Alps.

Site of international artist Christo's yellow fabric The Floating Piers project in 2016, Lake Iseo is a stunning body of water at the feet of the Alps in Italy's north. Surrounded by medieval towns and abundant green valleys, this property, and the stunning coastline it overlooks, will let you live a five-star life at an affordable rate. 

Price

€290,000 or $346,000/£268,000, depending on exchange rates.

Condition

Completely restored/habitable.

Pictures

Photo: Gate-Away.com

This large apartment is steps away from the lake's shores and is part of a small hamlet of historic stone dwellings that have been beautifully restored.

Photo: Gate-Away.com

The optimum position of the property offers breathtaking views of the lake from the balcony, perfect for al fresco dining.

Photo: Gate-Away.com

The apartment is spread on two floors and features a multi-coloured open plan kitchen. 

Photo: Gate-Away.com

The living room is attached to the kitchen, while on the same floor there is a bedroom, a bathroom with shower, and a utility room.

Photo: Gate-Away.com

The attic features exposed beams and consists of two bedrooms, both with panoramic balcony, a bathroom with a bathtub, and a storage room.

A communal garden and swimming pool within the housing complex complete the property.

CLICK HERE for more information on the property.

 

property

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Italian phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Property of the week: Apulian pool and home

Property of the week: Ancient meets modern in Stimigliano

Property of the week: lakeside living by Garda

Property of the week: Luxury Sardinian villa with a pool

Why Italy is 'giving away' 100 historic buildings for free

‘Destitute’ private jet owner fined thousands for tax fraud

This haunted Italian castle could be yours for €600k

Are you paying too much for your rent in Italy?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Researchers have found 6,000-year-old Italian wine in a Sicilian cave

A storm is brewing: A tour of some of Italy's new beers

Filming for Berlusconi biopic starts at Rome's Colosseum
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Italy's art squad save cultural heritage damaged in earthquakes

Ancient Roman tombs found near football stadium in Italy

Bear gatecrashes party in central Italian town

A long history of destructive earthquakes in Italy
Advertisement
3,068 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Researchers have found 6,000-year-old Italian wine in a Sicilian cave
  2. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  3. Anti-terror flower pots take root in Italian cities
  4. German, Italian airlines flying towards consolidation
  5. EU and African states agree on Italian plans to curb migration
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
View all notices
Advertisement