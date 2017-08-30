Advertisement

AS Roma sign young Czech prodigy Schick

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
30 August 2017
11:36 CEST+02:00
football

Share this article

AS Roma sign young Czech prodigy Schick
Czech Republic's midfielder Patrik Schick (left) vies for the ball during the UEFA U-21 European Championship Group C football match Czech Republic in 2017. Photo: Piotr Nowak/AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
30 August 2017
11:36 CEST+02:00
Roma have signed highly-rated Czech forward Patrik Schick, 21, from Serie A rivals Sampdoria, the Italian outfit announced on Tuesday.

Schick has agreed a five-year deal until 2022 in what Roma called a "record" deal that could eventually be worth 42 million euros ($50.5 million), plus a significant sell-on fee to Sampdoria. 

"Patrik is one of the brightest prospects in international football," said Roma's sporting director Monchi.

"We are all very satisfied to agree this deal especially because, despite being chased by a number of clubs, he has chosen us."

Schick had appeared set to join Juventus earlier this summer before the Turin club pulled out of the deal due to doubts raised in a medical.

He finished last season at Sampdoria with a shot-to-goals ratio of over 30 percent, a higher striking rate than top players like Ibrahimovich, Icardi or Morata, according to AS Roma. 

Roma currently sit 11th in Serie A with 3 points from two games. 

READ MORE: Napoli, Juve, Milan and Inter all win to stay top of Seria A

football

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Italian phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Napoli, Juve, Milan and Inter all win to stay top of Seria A

Top clubs kick-off Serie A with wins

Juventus launch women's team but players still without professional contracts

Last-gasp Lazio stun Juventus to win Italian Super Cup

Football: Super Mario caught speeding at 200kmh

Cassano retires from Verona - again, says wife 'was wrong'

Germany edge Italy at women's Euro

Italian police probe football clubs over false visas for young African players
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Researchers have found 6,000-year-old Italian wine in a Sicilian cave

A storm is brewing: A tour of some of Italy's new beers

Filming for Berlusconi biopic starts at Rome's Colosseum
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Italy's art squad save cultural heritage damaged in earthquakes

Ancient Roman tombs found near football stadium in Italy

Bear gatecrashes party in central Italian town

A long history of destructive earthquakes in Italy
Advertisement
3,068 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Researchers have found 6,000-year-old Italian wine in a Sicilian cave
  2. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  3. Anti-terror flower pots take root in Italian cities
  4. EU and African states agree on Italian plans to curb migration
  5. 600 empty buildings identified for migrants displaced by evictions
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
View all notices
Advertisement