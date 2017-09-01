Advertisement

Italians fined €3,300 for urinating in the sea

The Local
news@thelocal.it
1 September 2017
10:41 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Italians fined €3,300 for urinating in the sea
File photo: mandritoiu/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
1 September 2017
10:41 CEST+02:00
Police surprised a group of partygoers relieving themselves in the sea at night at a northern Italian beach.

The 20-year-old man and his friend, aged 23, were returning by boat from a party in Monterosso, a coastal town in the northern Cinque Terre region in the Italian Riviera. 

The men had apparently stopped to urinate in the sea at night on a stretch of beach used by fishermen when they were caught in the act by the police officers.

"We thought we hadn't been seen," one of the accused told national news agency Ansa.

"We didn't know where else to go, at that time the bars were practically all closed, and we believed that urinating in the sea was the most natural thing to do." 

The police arrested the two men and charged them with "acts of public indecency" before handing each one a €3,300 fine. 

READ ALSO: Revealed: These are the best beaches in Italy

The fine can rise to up to €10,000 if it is not paid within two months.

In April this year, a 19-year-old student in Genoa was fined €10,000 for urinating in a side alley in the city centre. 

In early 2016, Italy de-criminalized acts of public indecency, which include not only public urination but also carrying out sexual acts in public, for example. 

This meant that those found guilty now face administrative sanctions rather than criminal charges; in other words, no jail time, but a larger fine of between €5,000 and €10,000.

But the legal change may also mean that those caught short are less likely to be let off. In 2013, before the change, a 55-year-old was acquitted and let off a fine for public urination after Italy's Supreme Court deemed the act to be "urgent"

If the courts don't decide in your favour, peeing in public can turn out to be very costly indeed.

Last year, an Italian teacher was fired over a previous conviction for urinating in a bush. Though the offence itself was minor, failing to declare a criminal record is a sackable offence for teachers, and Italy's Court of Audit told the school the man had to be let go.

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Italian phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Researchers have found 6,000-year-old Italian wine in a Sicilian cave

A storm is brewing: A tour of some of Italy's new beers

Filming for Berlusconi biopic starts at Rome's Colosseum
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Italy's art squad save cultural heritage damaged in earthquakes

Ancient Roman tombs found near football stadium in Italy

Bear gatecrashes party in central Italian town

A long history of destructive earthquakes in Italy
Advertisement
3,059 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The 12 ways speaking Italian will mess up your English
  2. Rome bus driver suspended for offensive comment written on destination display
  3. Compulsory Italian school vaccinations: How it works
  4. Berlusconi expands mega mansion in Sardinia with new villas and seventh pool
  5. 'Fake news:' Italian politicians dismiss UK media 'prosecco smile' stories
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
View all notices
Advertisement