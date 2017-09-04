Advertisement

Four arrested over gang rapes in Italian seaside town

The Local
news@thelocal.it
4 September 2017
11:23 CEST+02:00
riminicrime

Share this article

Four arrested over gang rapes in Italian seaside town
Forensic police working at the scene of the attack. Photo: Italian police
The Local
news@thelocal.it
4 September 2017
11:23 CEST+02:00
Italian police arrested a man on Sunday suspected of involvement in two rapes last week.

The man, a 20-year-old, was the last of the gang of four to be arrested and the only adult among the suspects.

"The last of the suspected Rimini rapists has been located and arrested," said police in a statement on Monday morning. "The man was captured by police officers on a train to Milan from Pesaro."

ANALYSIS: 'Violence against women conditions every aspect of our lives'

Rimini police chief Maurizio Improta said the arrest was "doubly satisfying" because the two officers who handcuffed the suspect were female. Improta called this "a symbolic gesture which gave justice to the victims of the violence".

The below video was shared by police and shows officers escorting the suspect to a police car.

Pesaro is located 40km southeast of Rimini, a popular seaside resort on the Adriatic Coast where the attack took place.

The men allegedly raped a Polish tourist and badly beat up her husband on a Rimini beach, and later raped a transgender woman in a park.

Italy's interior minister Marco Minniti congratulated police for apprehending the suspects so quickly.

Two other members of the gang, who are brothers aged 15 and 17, handed themselves into police in connection with the rapes on Saturday. Their father told the local paper Il Resto del Carlino he had recognized his sons in CCTV images shared by police, and told them to report themselves.

Shortly afterwards, a third suspect aged 16 was detained in a nearby town.

The three minors were previously known to police, but due to their age they are being held in a juvenile detention centre and their names have not been released.

The 20-year-old arrested on Sunday has been identified as a Congolese national who arrived in Italy as an asylum seeker in 2015. Following the rejection of his request for asylum, he was granted permission to stay in Italy until 2018 on humanitarian grounds, according to Italian media reports.

READ ALSO: How can Italy tackle gendered violence?

riminicrime

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

19-year-old arrested for impersonating priest to visit Milan Duomo for free

Pregnant Senegalese women allegedly beaten by two men on Italian bus

Brother chopped up sister and dumped her legs in the trash

Mafia boss and two innocent bystanders killed in ambush

Nature reserve fires started to secure payments from prostitutes

Pole detained over abduction of British model in Italy

Ringleader of 'Mafia Capitale' gang handed 20 year jail sentence

Mafia boss refused jail release for cancer treatment
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Researchers have found 6,000-year-old Italian wine in a Sicilian cave

A storm is brewing: A tour of some of Italy's new beers

Filming for Berlusconi biopic starts at Rome's Colosseum
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Italy's art squad save cultural heritage damaged in earthquakes

Ancient Roman tombs found near football stadium in Italy

Bear gatecrashes party in central Italian town

A long history of destructive earthquakes in Italy
Advertisement
2,996 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five must-read novels that will transport you to Italy
  2. Seven reasons autumn is the best time to visit Italy
  3. Mussolini's granddaughter to visit 'fascist forest' burned down by wildfire
  4. Four arrested over gang rapes in Italian seaside town
  5. Italy play Russian roulette for World Cup ticket
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
View all notices
Advertisement