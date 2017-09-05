Advertisement

Amatrice and L'Aquila tremble again in 3.9 magnitude quake

The Local
news@thelocal.it
5 September 2017
09:28 CEST+02:00
earthquakeamatriceingv

Share this article

Amatrice and L'Aquila tremble again in 3.9 magnitude quake
A view over Amatrice, badly damaged from the August 2016 earthquake. Photo: Filippo Monteforte: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
5 September 2017
09:28 CEST+02:00
A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit in the central Abruzzo region of Italy in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) said.

No injuries or damage to buildings were reported in the tremor, but the epicentre in Campotosto lies directly between the towns of Amatrice and L'Aquila, which are both still recovering from a series of earthquakes over the past 12 months.

READ ALSO: Which areas of Italy have the highest risk of earthquakes?


Map showing the location of the quake's epicentre.

Ingv reported that the tremor took place at 6:34am and had a 13 kilometre-deep epicentre.

It followed a series of three small earthquakes the previous evening, the largest of which had a magnitude of 3.3.

According to the mayor of Campotosto, there were no requests for help from firefighters, partly because the majority of local residents are still living in temporary accommodation which is built to anti-seismic standards.

Low-magnitude quakes are extremely common in the L'Aquila province, which lies on a major fault line, however the majority are not felt by the local population. A 3.9-magnitude event is at the upper end of the 'minor' category on the Richter scale, meaning it is usually felt by people in the area but is unlikely to cause any damage.

READ ALSO: Amatrice mayor tells tourists: 'Stop taking selfies in quake rubble'Amatrice mayor tells tourists: 'Stop taking selfies in quake rubble'
Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

earthquakeamatriceingv

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

MEPs approve €1.2 billion in aid for quake-struck regions in Italy

Prestigious athletics event in quake-struck region is cancelled

IN PICTURES: Italy's art squad save cultural heritage damaged in earthquakes

Central Italian towns remember victims one year after deadly earthquake

Why quake-hit Amatrice in Italy will never be the same again

Experts warn that illegal construction threatens lives of millions of Italians

Italy prepares to remember 2016 Amatrice earthquake victims

IN PICTURES: Earthquake and rescue operations in Ischia
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Researchers have found 6,000-year-old Italian wine in a Sicilian cave

A storm is brewing: A tour of some of Italy's new beers

Filming for Berlusconi biopic starts at Rome's Colosseum
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Italy's art squad save cultural heritage damaged in earthquakes

Ancient Roman tombs found near football stadium in Italy

Bear gatecrashes party in central Italian town

A long history of destructive earthquakes in Italy
Advertisement
3,009 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five must-read novels that will transport you to Italy
  2. Seven reasons autumn is the best time to visit Italy
  3. Mussolini's granddaughter to visit 'fascist forest' burned down by wildfire
  4. Four arrested over gang rapes in Italian seaside town
  5. Italy's 'most wanted mafioso' arrested in Uruguay
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
View all notices
Advertisement