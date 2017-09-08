Advertisement

Italian police officers investigated over alleged rape of US students

The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.it
8 September 2017
15:20 CEST+02:00
crimeflorence

Share this article

Italian police officers investigated over alleged rape of US students
File photo of Florence: gwen/Flickr
The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.it
8 September 2017
15:20 CEST+02:00
Two Italian police officers are being investigated for the alleged sexual assault of two American students, Italian media reported on Friday.

The alleged assault took place in Florence on Wednesday night, when the two women claim two on-duty Carabinieri police officers raped them.

The women, aged 19 and 21, spent the evening at a nightclub where a group of police officers were called to break up a fight.

Four of the officers left shortly afterwards when calm was restored, and the remaining two offered the Americans a lift home; they were captured on CCTV footage getting into the police car.

Once they returned to the students' apartment in central Florence, the women claim the officers raped them.

Both women were examined in hospital on Thursday and investigators have confiscated the clothes they were wearing during the incident to carry out analyses, Florentine paper La Nazione reported.

According to police sources cited by Ansa, police then interviewed the women separately over the course of the day, "and found no inconsistencies in their stories".

Each year, the Tuscan city hosts thousands of US students at some forty universities and countless language schools.

Florence is the city with the country's second highest rate of reported sexual assaults, according to figures released by national statistics agency Istat earlier this year.

Istat data also showed that in the first six months of 2017, more than 2,000 people were charged with sexual assault in Italy - though the agency estimated that fewer than ten percent of the total number of sexual assault crimes are reported to police.

ANALYSIS: 'Violence against women conditions every aspect of our lives'

crimeflorence

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Council of Europe warns Italy over crowded jails

Italian man jailed for five years for sex with minors in Indonesia

Poland calls for extradition of Italy gang-rape suspects

Marital row exposes mafia fugitive, Milan's 'king of cocaine', in Uruguay

19-year-old arrested for impersonating priest to visit Milan Duomo for free

Four arrested over gang rapes in Italian seaside town

Brother chopped up sister and dumped her legs in the trash

Mafia boss and two innocent bystanders killed in ambush

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Seven cosy cafes for studying or working in Bologna

Mafia love story musical shows a different side to Naples

Italian politicians call to block 'fascist' march on anniversary of Mussolini's rise to power
Advertisement

Italian ghost town comes back to life for international hide and seek championship

Italian property of the week: A medieval fortress in Emilia Romagna

Not such a dolce vita: Italy ranked among worst countries for expat life

The words and phrases you need to know to decipher Italian restaurant menus
Advertisement
3,246 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Not such a dolce vita: Italy ranked among worst countries for expat life
  2. The words and phrases you need to know to decipher Italian restaurant menus
  3. Widespread thunderstorms to batter Italy this weekend
  4. Italian police officers investigated over alleged rape of US students
  5. Italian ghost town comes back to life for international hide and seek championship
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
View all notices
Advertisement