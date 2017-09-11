Advertisement

Family killed in Livorno as storms cause flood chaos across Italy

AFP
news@thelocal.it
11 September 2017
09:04 CEST+02:00
livornoweatherflooding

Share this article

Family killed in Livorno as storms cause flood chaos across Italy
AFP
news@thelocal.it
11 September 2017
09:04 CEST+02:00
A three-year old girl was the only survivor on Sunday of a flood that killed her family, as fierce rainstorms swept Italy and devastated the Tuscan city of Livorno, killing at least six people.

Four people from the same family were found dead in a flooded house in the city, where 40 centimetres (16 inches) of rainfall in four hours transformed streets into rivers and washed away cars.

The victims were a little boy, his parents and his grandfather, all found in a basement apartment, local daily Il Tirreno said.

The grandfather, who lived on first floor, had managed to rescue his three-year-old granddaughter from the basement but died when he went back to try and save his four-year-old grandson and the others, it said.

Images of the house showed a courtyard awash with mud and debris, with neighbours looking on in shock as emergency workers moved in to recover the bodies.

READ ALSO: The source of Italy's longest river has dried up due to drought

'City on its knees'

Residents in other parts of the city could be seen sweeping water out of their homes and piling up ruined furniture on the street, while in another courtyard a red delivery van had been flipped almost vertical by the rushing water.

A fifth body was found in an area devastated by landslides, while a sixth was found in a nearby hilltop neighbourhood, fire services said.  A seventh person was killed in a road accident, though it was not yet clear whether it was due to the weather.

Two other people were still believed to be missing, and continued rainfall was hampering the search. Aerial images showed large swathes of the region underwater.

"The situation is very difficult, it's critical. The city is on its knees," Livorno mayor Filippo Nogarin said.


An aerial photo showing the Livorno area after the floods. Photo: Italian firefighters' department.

He said the government had underestimated the danger, issuing a code orange alert for the region rather than red.

"We didn't expect this because the alert was orange. Then we woke up to this," he said, adding that the death toll "may still rise" and could have been avoided entirely if they had known what was coming.

Italy's civil protection service said the code orange alert for Florence was still in place as the storms, which began in northern Italy overnight, swept down the country towards the south.

Some 200 shops and garages were flooded in Pisa, where fallen trees also closed roads.

More rain to come

Underpasses were closed in parts of the capital Rome, and seven tube stations were shut due to flooding. Images from La Repubblica television showed large garbage bins floating down flooded streets near the Colosseum.

"What's happening in Rome right now is unheard of... with a storm unleashing chaos. Once more the city has proved itself to be completely unprepared for rain," said Italian consumer association Codacons.

Sicily sounded an orange alarm for Sunday night and Monday, particularly for the cities of Palermo and Catania.

Coldiretti, Italy's main agricultural organization, said the bad weather was aggravated by coming hard on the heels of a drought which had left the land drier than usual and unable to soak up the rains.


Rainfall in Tuscany in particular had been down 57 percent this summer, it said.

"The tropicalization of the climate is causing an increase in extreme weather events, with heat waves, heavy cloud bursts and violent hailstorms which are damaging the national agricultural production," Coldiretti said.

It put the cost of the damage at over 14 billion euros ($16.8 billion) in the last ten years.

By Ella Ide

livornoweatherflooding

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Evacuations and school closures as storms continue to lash Italy

Widespread thunderstorms to batter Italy this weekend

Scorching temperatures until the end of the week

Three dead as storms strike across northern Italy

One dead as Italy heatwave breaks in Alps

Italy heatwave and drought spark killer wildfires

Italy braces for ‘the hottest week of the year’

Dozens of animals killed, farms destroyed after a weekend of fires in Sicily
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Seven cosy cafes for studying or working in Bologna

Mafia love story musical shows a different side to Naples

Italian politicians call to block 'fascist' march on anniversary of Mussolini's rise to power
Advertisement

Italian ghost town comes back to life for international hide and seek championship

Italian property of the week: A medieval fortress in Emilia Romagna

Not such a dolce vita: Italy ranked among worst countries for expat life

The words and phrases you need to know to decipher Italian restaurant menus
Advertisement
3,225 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Floods kill at least six as storms thrash Italy
  2. Mythical, magic, unique: Ferrari turns 70 in style
  3. Evacuations and school closures as storms continue to lash Italy
  4. 'The Shape of Water' by Mexico's Guillermo Del Toro wins Venice Golden Lion
  5. Family killed in Livorno as storms cause flood chaos across Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
View all notices
Advertisement