Advertisement

IN PICTURES: An international hide and seek tournament in an Italian ghost town

The Local
news@thelocal.it
11 September 2017
13:52 CEST+02:00
ghost townsconsonnosportfestival

Share this article

IN PICTURES: An international hide and seek tournament in an Italian ghost town
A team of hiders races back to 'base'. All photos: Nascondino World Championship
The Local
news@thelocal.it
11 September 2017
13:52 CEST+02:00
Over the weekend, hide-and-seek enthusiasts from across the globe descended on a tiny Italian town to battle it out in the quest to be crowned international champions of the sport.

For the second time in its eight-year history, the tournament was held in Consonno, a small Italian town which has lain uninhabited for years, since a landslide put an end to an eccentric count's plan to transform it into 'Lombardy's Las Vegas'.



"Consonno is always a party", declares this sign at the entrance to the town. Ordinarily, that's not quite true, but for one weekend a year, the hide-and-seek championships breathe life into the town.

The town's buildings - including a Chinese minaret and medieval-style castle - are structurally unsafe, so the game takes place outdoors across a 65,000 metre-squared area.

The event started out as a joke between friends, who set up the championship after starting a spontaneous game of hide-and-seek and asking themselves why such an event didn't exist.

In the early years, only Italian teams took part, but this year 80 teams joined in - including some from the US, Japan, and Australia.

A weekend of extreme bad weather across the country added an additional element to contend with, and only 39 of the teams stuck it out until Sunday.

The aim of the game is for each player in the team to head back to the safe 'base' before being spotted and caught by one of the 'finders' - a neutral team chosen for their athleticism.

A set of obstacles were placed across the fields to assist the hiders in their mission.



As well as the participants, Consonno also played host to spectators who came to watch the games unfold.

In the end, after two days of hiding, an Italian team from Bergamo were crowned the winners, and Italians also scooped second and third place, bringing the 'Golden Fig Leaf' award back to Italy.

 

 

ghost townsconsonnosportfestival

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Revealed: Here's how much Italy's top footballers earn

Italian ghost town comes back to life for international hide and seek championship

Italian Grand Prix: Alonso accuses stewards of drinking beer instead of watching race

Valentino Rossi treated for broken leg after training accident

Formula One: Hamilton seeks record and title lead in Italy

Juventus launch women's team but players still without professional contracts

Serie A: who will be crowned champions of the 2017/2018 season?

Everything you need to know about Ferragosto
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Seven cosy cafes for studying or working in Bologna

Mafia love story musical shows a different side to Naples

Italian politicians call to block 'fascist' march on anniversary of Mussolini's rise to power
Advertisement

Italian ghost town comes back to life for international hide and seek championship

Italian property of the week: A medieval fortress in Emilia Romagna

Not such a dolce vita: Italy ranked among worst countries for expat life

The words and phrases you need to know to decipher Italian restaurant menus
Advertisement
3,227 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Floods kill at least six as storms thrash Italy
  2. Mythical, magic, unique: Ferrari turns 70 in style
  3. Evacuations and school closures as storms continue to lash Italy
  4. 'The Shape of Water' by Mexico's Guillermo Del Toro wins Venice Golden Lion
  5. Family killed in Livorno as storms cause flood chaos across Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
View all notices
Advertisement