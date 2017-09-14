Advertisement

Italian town backs down on parking spots reserved for pregnant 'EU' women and mothers only

The Local
news@thelocal.it
14 September 2017
15:46 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Italian town backs down on parking spots reserved for pregnant 'EU' women and mothers only
File photo (not related to story): Ed Jones/AFP.
The Local
news@thelocal.it
14 September 2017
15:46 CEST+02:00
A northern Italian town council has been forced to modify regulations which appeared to exclude gay and non-EU women from parking spaces aimed at pregnant women and mothers.

The anti-immigration Lega Nord administration in the town of Pontida had proposed the creation of reserved parking spaces for pregnant women and mothers - but a clause excluded non-EU women from using them.

The move was supposedly designed to improve accessibility for pregnant women and mothers of young children in the Lombardy town. 

The council policy document, titled 'Municipal regulations for parking discipline during usage of parking lots reserved for pregnant women and mothers' – and published by Repubblica – states that in order to be eligible to use the pink parking zones, women must "belong to a family nucleus," be either pregnant or a mother, be an Italian or EU citizen, and finally be resident in Pontida.

These regulations effectively excluded non-EU citizens. It is also unclear whether LGBT women or single mothers would be deemed to "belong to a family nucleus" and therefore be eligible to use the parking spots.

Italy's Minister of Agriculture Maurizio Martina warned of how such incidents could spiral out of control.

"How far are some people willing to go in their endless search to create intolerable racist provocations that recall the worst pages of history?" wrote Italy's Minister of Agriculture Martina in a statement on Facebook.

Following the uproar, Pontida's mayor, Luigi Carozzi, said he would personally modify the regulations so that all women can use the pink zones.

"The regulations have been passed by the local council and will become active by the end of the year," Carozzi told local newspaper Bergamo News. "Before then, I personally will modify the areas that remain unclear and I will make those zones available to all the mothers of the world."

 The episode "showed that some people have learned nothing from history," wrote Minister Martina in his commentary. "Where do they want to take us? To segregated buses? Or would they like to see certain ethnic groups banned from entering shops?" he added. 

The Italian General Confederation of Labour (Cgil), one of Italy's largest worker unions, called the regulations "openly discriminatory" as well as "ridiculous." 

READ MORE: Hotel with separate gay toilet icon causes uproar

 

 

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Exclusive: Libyan smuggler says human trafficking will continue despite Italian deal

Seven cosy cafes for studying or working in Bologna

Mafia love story musical shows a different side to Naples
Advertisement

Italian politicians call to block 'fascist' march on anniversary of Mussolini's rise to power

Italian ghost town comes back to life for international hide and seek championship

Italian property of the week: A medieval fortress in Emilia Romagna

Not such a dolce vita: Italy ranked among worst countries for expat life
Advertisement
3,248 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why Bologna should be the next place you visit in Italy
  2. Family killed in volcanic crater near Naples
  3. The 'World's Best Gelato' has been crowned after a three-year contest
  4. Italy floods: Death toll rises to eight as body of final missing person found
  5. Nine handy Venetian words to use on your next trip to Venice
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement