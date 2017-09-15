Advertisement

Italy, Greece guarded on Juncker's finance minister plan

AFP
news@thelocal.it
15 September 2017
09:31 CEST+02:00
paolo gentilonijean-claude junckereufinance minister

Share this article

Italy, Greece guarded on Juncker's finance minister plan
Italy PM Paolo Gentilon and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Photo: Thierry Charlier/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
15 September 2017
09:31 CEST+02:00
Italy and Greece on Thursday gave a guarded response to EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's call for a Euro-wide finance minister, saying there was little point in creating the job just for the sake of it.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, speaking at a Greek-Italian cooperation summit, said his country had been in favour of such a project for years.

But "a finance minister must create opportunities", he said in translated remarks at a news conference, "it is not enough to create a job".

In his annual state-of-the-union speech, Juncker on Wednesday proposed that the EU create its own Europe-wide finance minister, a big step towards deeper integration of the eurozone.

The proposal matches a similar demand by French President Emmanuel Macron, who says he believes that the eurozone needs stronger institutions in order to avoid shocks such as the debt crisis or Brexit.

Gentiloni called for "concrete steps" towards strengthening economic and banking cooperation in Europe, saying "big opportunities" were coming the EU's way in those areas.

But he said democratic mechanisms were needed to accompany any future eurozone finance minister post, and the "political and economic intentions" behind such an appointment had to be clear.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told the same news conference that there was no need for any finance minister if the job was simply to watch over compliance with eurozone convergence criteria.

"A finance minister who would just be a policeman punishing unruly members would bring nothing new to the table," he said.

Juncker on Wednesday also called for expanding the eurozone beyond the current 19 member countries, with the creation of a special agency to give technical and financial help, a proposal that eurozone member Austria rejected outright on Thursday.

"I consider this concept to be badly thought-out," Chancellor Christian Kern told the Oe1 broadcaster.

He said the EU first needed more cooperation on the economy and against tax fraud, as well as in the creation of social and wage standards.

"Before all of this is achieved, any eurozone enlargement makes no sense because it will worsen the problem areas," he said.

"We have seen what happens when you allow countries to join that meet those criteria in only a very limited way. Greece is the prime example of this. At the end of the day, all you do is worsen the problems without strengthening European cooperation."

In his speech, Juncker, who said the EU was emerging from years of crisis, also called on the EU to conclude more trade deals, create the post of EU president, expand the passport-free Schengen area, take the lead in the fight against climate change and keep a closer watch on attempts by foreigners to take over strategic European companies.

paolo gentilonijean-claude junckereufinance minister

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Italy 'still committed' to bill on citizenship rights for migrant children

'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'

Libya denies accord for Italy ships to deploy

Italy moving quickly on plan to deploy ships to Libya

Tripoli asks Italy to help fight traffickers in Libyan waters

13 found dead in Med dinghy as EU extends rescue scheme

Italy delays vote on citizenship rights for children of migrants

40 percent of Italians don't use the internet
Advertisement

Recent highlights

New Caravaggio museum aims to separate fakes from original masterpieces

Why Bologna should be the next place you visit in Italy

Exclusive: Libyan smuggler says human trafficking will continue despite Italian deal
Advertisement

A robot conducted Andrea Bocelli and an Italian orchestra in a world first

The 'World's Best Gelato' has been crowned after a three-year contest

Record numbers of people visited Italy this summer

IN PICTURES: An international hide and seek tournament in an Italian ghost town
Advertisement
3,248 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why Bologna should be the next place you visit in Italy
  2. Exclusive: Libyan smuggler says human trafficking will continue despite Italian deal
  3. Italian property of the week: Luxury living in Salerno
  4. A robot conducted Andrea Bocelli and an Italian orchestra in a world first
  5. Italian Parliament votes to outlaw fascist propaganda
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement