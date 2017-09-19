Advertisement

Italian man under police investigation after his dogs mauled his granddaughter to death

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
19 September 2017
12:26 CEST+02:00
bresciadogs

Share this article

Italian man under police investigation after his dogs mauled his granddaughter to death
File photo of a pitbull dog, not representative of the dogs in the article. Photo: Joe Jungmann/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
19 September 2017
12:26 CEST+02:00
A 63-year-old man has been placed under investigation in northern Italy after his dogs mauled his one-year-old granddaughter to death.

The girl, aged just 13 months, died on Sunday evening after she was attacked by the two pitbulls.

Her grandfather was also injured while he attempted to save the baby, and is currently being treated in hospital, according to local media reports. The tragedy took place in Flero, a small town near Brescia in northern Italy, where the one-year-old was playing in the garden of her grandparents' house.

Police had to put down the dogs so that medical professionals could enter the garden, Rai reported, but they were unable to save the girl from her injuries.

Prosecutors will now examine whether the 63-year-old is guilty of culpable homicide and/or omission of care.

The dogs had previously attacked other animals, but these incidents had not been reported to authorities, according to Flero mayor Pietro Alberti.

Speaking to the Ansa news agency, Alberti said: "Perhaps if people had reported [the attacks] and not just talked about them, we could have intervened to evaluate the dogs' behaviour."

Italian consumer rights group Codacons called the girl's death "a tragedy foretold" and called on the government to "tackle the issue of potentially dangerous dogs once and for all" by requiring pet owners to get a licence for dangerous breeds.

Italy has more relaxed rules relating to potentially dangerous dogs than many other European countries after a law calling for owners of certain breeds to muzzle their animals and keep them on a leash in public was scrapped.

In June, Danish authorities called for an Italian man's dog to be put down after he brought the Argentinian mastiff to Denmark, where the breed is considered dangerous.

However, after intervention from the Italian ambassador and prime minister, a petition signed by hundreds of thousands of people, and a public protest including pop singers, Iceberg the dog was allowed to return home to Italy.

bresciadogs

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Italy's top court acquits homeless man who snuck into house to sleep

Four-year-old girl dies of malaria in northern Italy

Dogs can't be ring bearers, Italian mayor tells engaged couple

Italian gelateria debuts ice cream for dogs

'Crap' Hitler painting goes on show in Italian Museum of Madness

Italy halts planned wolf cull after howls of protest

Meet the adorable puppies who survived five days trapped under avalanche rubble

Three puppies rescued alive five days after avalanche
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms

New Caravaggio museum aims to separate fakes from original masterpieces

Why Bologna should be the next place you visit in Italy
Advertisement

Exclusive: Libyan smuggler says human trafficking will continue despite Italian deal

A robot conducted Andrea Bocelli and an Italian orchestra in a world first

The 'World's Best Gelato' has been crowned after a three-year contest

Record numbers of people visited Italy this summer
Advertisement
3,211 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms
  2. Lampedusa's anti-migration mayor says the island is 'collapsing'
  3. Rome to increase security after German woman is bound and raped in park
  4. Spike in arrivals of migrants across the Mediterranean to Italy
  5. Ryanair cancels over 700 flights to and from Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement