Advertisement

Vatican corruption trial: Charity directors 'revamped cardinal's flat with hospital money'

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 September 2017
08:52 CEST+02:00
vaticancorruptionlegalgiuseppe profititarcisio bertone

Share this article

Vatican corruption trial: Charity directors 'revamped cardinal's flat with hospital money'
Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone (R) and cardinal Giovanni Battista Re pictured at an Epiphany mass.
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 September 2017
08:52 CEST+02:00
A luxury penthouse occupied by a top cardinal was given a costly renovation so it could hold fundraising dinners, a Vatican corruption trial heard on Tuesday.

In a case set to refocus attention on the kind of clerical extravagance that Pope Francis has vowed to eradicate, two former directors of a Foundation linked to the Vatican-run Bambino Gesu (Baby Jesus) children's hospital in Rome are charged with embezzling 422,000 euros ($506,500).

The majority of the cash was allegedly used to revamp the spectacular flat occupied by the retired Italian cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, a former number two in the Holy See hierarchy.

Spread across hundreds of square metres at the top of the Palazzo San Carlo, the residence boasts a huge terrace with magnificent views over Rome.

One of the two accused, Giuseppe Profiti, the former president of the Foundation, testified that hospital funds were used for the renovation with the idea that the cardinal could host intimate dinners for eight to ten wealthy potential donors at a time.

"The more restricted the numbers, the more money is raised because there is an idea of exclusivity," Profiti said.

Bertone, who is not under investigation, had approved the concept, but "the idea was mine alone," Profiti told the court.

The official acknowledged financial controls surrounding the spending had been lax, saying he could not recall if any contracts had been drawn up.

The work was carried out between November 2013 and May 2014, shortly after Bertone had stepped down as the Vatican's Secretary of State. The renovation has been widely depicted in the Italian media as reflecting the once-powerful cardinal's desire to spend his retirement in maximum comfort and elegance.

In sharp contrast, Francis resides in a modest boarding house and has railed against cardinals who think they can "talk about poverty and live like Pharaohs."

The trial is scheduled to continue with further hearings on Thursday and Friday, during which the Foundation's former finance chief, Massimo Spina, will be required to defend his role in the affair.

READ ALSO: Vatican mulls excommunicating mobsters and the corrupt

vaticancorruptionlegalgiuseppe profititarcisio bertone

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Rome mayor calls for stronger laws to tackle rape after 'black month' for sexual assaults

Vatican recalls diplomat from US in child porn probe

Italy's top court acquits homeless man who snuck into house to sleep

Pope tells Belgian charity to stop euthanasia

Top cardinal aims to set up Pope visit to Russia

Italy drought: Vatican switches off fountains in show of solidarity

Five people face charges over Amatrice earthquake building collapses

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why Florence is the perfect setting for Theresa May's big Brexit speech

Italian property of the week: Seaside condo on the toe of Italy's boot

Lampedusa's anti-migration mayor says the island is 'collapsing'
Advertisement

Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms

New Caravaggio museum aims to separate fakes from original masterpieces

Why Bologna should be the next place you visit in Italy

Exclusive: Libyan smuggler says human trafficking will continue despite Italian deal
Advertisement
3,226 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms
  2. Rome to increase security after German woman is bound and raped in park
  3. Lampedusa's anti-migration mayor says the island is 'collapsing'
  4. Ryanair cancels over 700 flights to and from Italy
  5. Italian property of the week: Seaside condo on the toe of Italy's boot
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement