Advertisement

New Rome exhibition celebrates centenary of Picasso's Italy tour

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
22 September 2017
14:42 CEST+02:00
artpicasso

Share this article

New Rome exhibition celebrates centenary of Picasso's Italy tour
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
22 September 2017
14:42 CEST+02:00
In the frosty first months of 1917, Spanish master Pablo Picasso travelled to Italy in search of inspiration for the sets he was designing for the "Parade" ballet.

One hundred years on, a new exhibition in Rome celebrates that journey with 100 paintings, drawings, watercolours, sketches and stage costumes looking at how Italy and the Ballets Russes theatrical troupe inspired the artist.

"Picasso between Cubism and Neo-Classicism: 1915-1925" opens on Friday at the Quirinal Stables, but the highlight - an enormous work titled "Parade" - is going on show at the nearby Palazzo Barberini.

It was one of the few spaces in the Italian capital able to accommodate the monumental stage curtain with its winged horse and street performers, which measures 16.5 metres by 10.5 metres (52.5 feet by 33.8 feet).

"It is the biggest work painted by Picasso but it also marks the end of his Cubist period and return to the figurative," Palazzo Barberini director Flaminia Gennari Santori told AFP.

"The trip to Italy was very important for Picasso, who was very interested in artists like Bernini, in Baroque sculpture and painting," she added.

Picasso, who was based in Paris, arrived in Italy in February 1917 to meet Serge de Diaghilev, the founder of the Ballets Russes, for a collaboration which would revive his spirits.

"The world was at war, and he, a Spanish man on French soil, had seen many of his fellow travellers go to the front. He was sad and had little work," said curator Olivier Berggruen.

The two months of his Grand Tour around Italy would prove fateful for the 36-year-old. Shortly after his arrival in Rome he met Olga Khokhlova, a ballet dancer who would become his wife and principal muse.

"When he was not with Olga, the artist liked to immerse himself in the lively atmosphere on the streets of Rome or Naples, attracted by popular shows but also by classic monumental sculpture," Berggruen said.

And the Vesuvius volcano in southern Italy created such an impression on the artist he included it in "Parade".

READ ALSO: 'Crap' Hitler painting goes on show in Italy's Museum of Madness

'Crap' Hitler painting goes on show in Italian Museum of Madness

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

artpicasso

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

Want to go on a real adventure and help a disadvantaged community at the same time? You can, and here's how...

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

New Caravaggio museum aims to separate fakes from original masterpieces

Police in Italy fight back against theft of art from churches

Seven incredible art exhibitions not to miss across Italy this autumn

Italian curators launch first contemporary art space in Cuba

Meet the designer turning forest mushrooms into shoes, plates, and furniture

Milan exhibition highlights migrant odyssey

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper

Damien Hirst's new show divides visitors in Venice
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Sicily town banishes pushy waiters from the pavement

This map shows where to find the very best pizza in Italy

What to expect at Milan Fashion Week: Hot new talent and bans on ultra-thin models
Advertisement

Why Florence is the perfect setting for Theresa May's big Brexit speech

Italian property of the week: Seaside condo on the toe of Italy's boot

Lampedusa's anti-migration mayor says the island is 'collapsing'

Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms
Advertisement
3,244 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italian girl, 15, dead after being shot while walking to school
  2. This map shows where to find the very best pizza in Italy
  3. Rome mayor calls for stronger laws to tackle rape after 'black month' for sexual assaults
  4. Why Florence is the perfect setting for Theresa May's big Brexit speech
  5. Italy PM to meet EU Brexit negotiator ahead of Theresa May's speech in Florence
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement