Advertisement

Growing old in Italy: Italians live longer but suffer more

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
26 September 2017
14:22 CEST+02:00
elderlyagelongevityhealthistat

Share this article

Growing old in Italy: Italians live longer but suffer more
File photo: Pixabay/Pexels
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
26 September 2017
14:22 CEST+02:00
Italy has long been one of the countries with the highest life expectancies in the world - but what's it actually like to grow old in Italy? A new report has examined how Italy's elderly population measure up to their counterparts across the EU.

At the age of 65, Italians have an average life expectancy of one year higher than the EU-wide average, according to a report published on Tuesday by national statistics agency Istat.

Italian men aged 65 can expect to live an average of 18.9 years longer, a figure which rises to 22.2 among women.

But despite their longevity, Italians aged over 75 struggle with their health more than their counterparts in other countries. The study measured the 'healthy life expectancy', or the number of years people could expect to live in good health, and found that in this respect Italy performed worse than other EU countries.

At the age of 65, Italian men can expect to live a further 13.7 years in good health, compared to 16.1 years in the UK and a 14.4 year EU average. Italian women at 65 had a healthy life expectancy of 14.3 years - significantly less than French women, at 19.3 years, and below the EU average of 15.8 years.

Between the ages of 65 and 74, as Italians begin retirement, they report lower rates for almost all chronic diseases than the other countries surveyed. But once they hit 75, the trend reverses, and about half the population in that category lives with at least one severe chronic disease.

More than one in ten Italian elderly people reported having severe difficulties in personal care activities, such as standing up to get out of bed, taking a shower or bath, or getting dressed, while over three in ten had severe difficulties with household activities such as preparing meals, shopping, and managing medication.

Both health issues and problems with everyday activities were more common among people with lower income and among those living in the south of the country.

And people in these categories were less likely to feel their needs were being met. On average, 58 percent of those reporting difficulties in everyday activities said they need more help than they were getting. But that figure was significantly higher among southern Italians, at 67.5 percent, and among those on lower incomes (64.2 percent).

A possible reason for this is the high 'dependency ratio' in Italy; a falling birthrate coupled with a tendency for longevity has meant the country has the highest ratio of elderly people to working age people.

READ ALSO: The Italian mayor ordering the elderly to defy death

 

elderlyagelongevityhealthistat

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Italy's oldest man has died at the age of 111

Analysis: Why malaria is unlikely to return to Italy

Italy opens manslaughter inquiry over four-year-old girl's malaria death

Four-year-old girl dies of malaria in northern Italy

Italian employment figures rise to pre-recession levels

Italian doctors implant first artificial esophagus

Mafia boss refused jail release for cancer treatment

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Sicily town banishes pushy waiters from the pavement

This map shows where to find the very best pizza in Italy

What to expect at Milan Fashion Week: Hot new talent and bans on ultra-thin models
Advertisement

Why Florence is the perfect setting for Theresa May's big Brexit speech

Italian property of the week: Seaside condo on the toe of Italy's boot

Lampedusa's anti-migration mayor says the island is 'collapsing'

Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms
Advertisement
3,254 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How do Muslim immigrants feel about life in Italy?
  2. Italian Air Force pilot dies after plane crashes into sea at airshow
  3. Francis under fire: Pope accused of heresy as Vatican infighting intensifies
  4. Eight of the tastiest Italian foods for autumn
  5. Wild wolf cubs born in Rome for the first time in 100 years
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement