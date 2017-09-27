Advertisement

Iconic 'Baci' chocolates celebrate romantic proverbs from the Italian dialects

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
27 September 2017
12:21 CEST+02:00
foodlanguagedialectsbaciperugialove

Share this article

Iconic 'Baci' chocolates celebrate romantic proverbs from the Italian dialects
Packaging for the new 'dialect-speaking' chocolates. Photo: Baci Perugina
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
27 September 2017
12:21 CEST+02:00
Baci chocolates, literally translating as 'kisses', are an Italian icon - and now the sweets are celebrating the country's dialects.

Each chocolate comes wrapped in small messages of love, like a romantic fortune cookie. This tradition based on the story of a chocolate-maker who supposedly sent romantic notes to a founder of the company the same way.

In fact, that's how the sweets got their name - previously, they had been called 'cazzotti' (punches), a somewhat less romantic moniker due to the round shape.

The sayings already come translated into five languages (Spanish, French, English, Chinese, and Portugues) but now, as part of a special edition of Baci, the notes will be written in some of Italy's dialects to celebrate regional sayings.

One hundred proverbs from nine dialects have been chosen for the initiative, inspired by a study carried out for Perugina, the company which makes Baci, which revealed a strong desire among young Italians to learn dialect.

The phrases being celebrated in the project include the Neapolitan idiom, "Ògne scarrafne è bèll'a màmm" (every cockroach is beautiful in its mother's eyes), the Milanese saying "I inamoraa guarden minga a spend" (lovers don't care how much they spend), and the phrase "A son mach le muntagne ch'a s'ancontro nen" (only mountains never meet) from the dialect of Perugia, the home of Baci chocolates.

In total, nine dialects will feature, including those of Puglia, Genova, Rome, Venice, Sicily, and Piedmont.

Each saying will be accompanied with a translation in Standard Italian, and the outer wrapping of the sweets will have the word 'bacio' (kiss) in the local dialect - 'Vasu' in Sicilian and 'Baxu' in Genovese, for example.

"Dialect proverbs reflect the sense of belonging to a specific place and culture, but their meaning is universally recognized because they refer to the grand themes that we all share: love, friendship, family, work, and so on," said the company.

According to the study carried out by Baci Perugina, six out of ten Italian millennials use their local dialects, and the majority are keen to learn more of the regional vocabulary, in order to feel closer to family, understand the history of the language, and enrich their own speech.

And it's not the first Italian chocolate brand to capitalize on the popularity of local languages: Ferrero, the chocolate giant that makes Nutella, launched jars of the spread with messages in dialect in 2015. University linguistics professors helped the brand translate 'buongiorno' (good morning) and other phrases into dialects from 16 areas of the country.

READ ALSO: 21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

File photo: Pexels

foodlanguagedialectsbaciperugialove

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Eight of the tastiest Italian foods for autumn

Sicily town banishes pushy waiters from the pavement

This map shows where to find the very best pizza in Italy

Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms

The 'World's Best Gelato' has been crowned after a three-year contest

Nine handy Venetian words to use on your next trip to Venice

Seven cosy cafes for studying or working in Bologna

Not such a dolce vita: Italy ranked among worst countries for expat life
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Sicily town banishes pushy waiters from the pavement

This map shows where to find the very best pizza in Italy

What to expect at Milan Fashion Week: Hot new talent and bans on ultra-thin models
Advertisement

Why Florence is the perfect setting for Theresa May's big Brexit speech

Italian property of the week: Seaside condo on the toe of Italy's boot

Lampedusa's anti-migration mayor says the island is 'collapsing'

Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms
Advertisement
3,254 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How do Muslim immigrants feel about life in Italy?
  2. Francis under fire: Pope accused of heresy as Vatican infighting intensifies
  3. Italian Air Force pilot dies after plane crashes into sea at airshow
  4. Eight of the tastiest Italian foods for autumn
  5. Wild wolf cubs born in Rome for the first time in 100 years
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement