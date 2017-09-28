Advertisement

Experts are investigating whether Da Vinci drew 'Nude Mona Lisa'

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 September 2017
15:31 CEST+02:00
leonardo da vinciartmona lisa

Share this article

Experts are investigating whether Da Vinci drew 'Nude Mona Lisa'
Photo: Jean-Pierre Muller/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 September 2017
15:31 CEST+02:00
A nude drawing that bears a striking resemblance to the Mona Lisa may have been done by Leonardo da Vinci, French media reported on Thursday.

Experts at the Louvre in Paris, where his masterpiece is held, have been examining a charcoal drawing known as the "Monna Vanna" which had been attributed to the Florentine master's studio.

The large drawing has been held since 1862 in the huge collection of Renaissance art at the Conde Museum at the palace of Chantilly, north of the French capital.

Curators from the museum believe that after a month of tests at the Louvre the "drawing is at least in part" by Leonardo.

"The drawing has a quality in the way the face and hands are rendered that is truly remarkable," curator Mathieu Deldicque told the Figaro daily.

"It is almost certainly a preparatory work for an oil painting," he added, with the obvious inference being that it is closely connected to the Mona Lisa.

'Almost identical'

The hands and body, Deldicque said, are almost identical to Leonardo's inscrutable masterpiece.

The drawing is almost the same size as the Mona Lisa, and small holes pierced around the figure point to the fact it may have been used to trace its form onto a canvas, he argued.

Louvre conservation expert Bruno Mottin confirmed that the drawing dates from Leonardo's lifetime at the turn of the 15th century. Tests, he told the Parisien newspaper, had already revealed that it was not a copy of a lost original.

But he said that "we must remain prudent" about definitively attributing it to Leonardo, who died in France in 1519.

The hatching on the top of the drawing near the head was done by a right-handed person. Leonardo drew with his left hand.

"It is job that is going to take some time," he added.  "It is a very difficult drawing to work on because it is particularly fragile."

But Mottin said that they hoped to pin down the identity of the artist within two years, in time for an exhibition at Chantilly to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death.

More than ten experts have been poring over the drawing for the past few weeks, using a variety of scans and other scientific methods. Their investigations have been centred on working out if the drawing was
made before or after the Mona Lisa, which was painted sometime after 1503.

The Chantilly drawing had originally been attributed to the Tuscan master when it was bought by the Duc d'Aumale in 1862 for 7,000 francs, a substantial sum at the time.

But later specialists had their doubts and thought it more likely that it came from a member of the artist's studio. Around 20 paintings and drawings of nude Mona Lisas exist in collections across the world but most have proved very difficult to date.

By Fiachra Gibbons

READ ALSO: Seven incredible art exhibitions not to miss across Italy this autumn

Seven incredible art exhibitions not to miss across Italy this autumn

Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP

leonardo da vinciartmona lisa

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

New Rome exhibition celebrates centenary of Picasso's Italy tour

New Caravaggio museum aims to separate fakes from original masterpieces

Police in Italy fight back against theft of art from churches

Seven incredible art exhibitions not to miss across Italy this autumn

Italian curators launch first contemporary art space in Cuba

Meet the designer turning forest mushrooms into shoes, plates, and furniture

Milan exhibition highlights migrant odyssey

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Experts are investigating whether Da Vinci drew 'Nude Mona Lisa'

Bureaucracy and tax rates make Italy the G7's least competitive country by far: WEF

Scientists in Italy have detected a fourth gravitational wave
Advertisement

How Italy's African entrepreneurs are helping to ease migrant pressure

Italy launches first official migrant integration plan: Five things you need to know

Iconic 'Baci' chocolates celebrate romantic proverbs from the Italian dialects

Eight of the tastiest Italian foods for autumn
Advertisement
3,259 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Francis under fire: Pope accused of heresy as Vatican infighting intensifies
  2. Wild wolf cubs born in Rome for the first time in 100 years
  3. Italy launches first official migrant integration plan: Five things you need to know
  4. Dozens of Italian university professors investigated over corruption claims
  5. Eight of the tastiest Italian foods for autumn
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement