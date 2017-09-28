Advertisement

Scientists in Italy have detected a fourth gravitational wave

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 September 2017
09:08 CEST+02:00
sciencepisa

Share this article

Scientists in Italy have detected a fourth gravitational wave
An artist's rendering of a black hole. Image: AFP Photo/Sheffield University / Mark A. Garlick
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 September 2017
09:08 CEST+02:00
A fourth gravitational wave has been detected - this time with help from Italy-based equipment - after two black holes collided, sending ripples through the fabric of space and time, researchers said on Wednesday.

Gravitational waves were predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago as part of his theory of general relativity, but the first hard evidence of their existence came only in 2015, when two US detectors found the first such signal.

The latest space-time ripples were detected on August 14th at 10:30 GMT when two giant black holes with masses about 31 and 25 times the mass of the Sun merged about 1.8 billion light-years away.

"The newly produced spinning black hole has about 53 times the mass of our Sun," said a statement from the international scientists at Virgo detector, located at the European Gravitational Observatory (EGO) in Cascina, near Pisa, Italy.

"While this new event is of astrophysical relevance, its detection comes with an additional asset: this is the first significant gravitational wave signal recorded by the Virgo detector."

The Virgo detector - an underground L-shaped instrument that tracks gravitational waves using the physics of laser light and space - recently underwent an upgrade, and while still less sensitive than its US counterparts, it was able to confirm the same signal.

A 3km-long arm part of the Virgo detector for gravitational waves. Photo: Claudio Giovannini/AFP

Known as interferometers, these high-tech underground stations do not rely on light in the sky like a telescope does, but instead sense vibrations in space and can pick up the "chirp" created by a gravitational wave.

"It is wonderful to see a first gravitational-wave signal in our brand new Advanced Virgo detector only two weeks after it officially started taking data," said Virgo spokesman Jo van den Brand of Nikhef and Vrije Universiteit (VU) University Amsterdam.

The space-time ripple was picked up by all three detectors at nearly the same time.

Previously, gravitational waves have been found using two US-based detectors, which are the most sophisticated in the world - known as the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors in Livingston, Louisiana, and Hanford, Washington.

The first was found in September 2015 and announced to the public in early 2016, a historic achievement that culminated from decades of scientific research.

LIGO is funded by the National Science Foundation and operated by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The Virgo collaboration includes more than 280 physicists and engineers belonging to 20 different European research groups.

"This is just the beginning of observations with the network enabled by Virgo and LIGO working together," said David Shoemaker, MIT's spokesman for the LIGO Scientific Collaboration.

"With the next observing run planned for Fall 2018 we can expect such detections weekly or even more often."

Details about the latest discovery will be published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

READ ALSO: Italy's first female astronaut demonstrates how to stay clean in outer space

sciencepisa

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

A robot conducted Andrea Bocelli and an Italian orchestra in a world first

Meet the Italian physicist preparing to set sail for Antarctica

A new antibiotic that could fight drug-resistant bacteria has been found in Italy

Italian schoolkids make friends easily but suffer high anxiety

These are Italy's ten best 'young' universities

Pisa plans to add a huge ferris wheel next to its tower

What is this dolphin doing in the centre of Pisa?

Cascading earthquakes: why central Italy is being shaken by so much seismic activity
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Experts are investigating whether Da Vinci drew 'Nude Mona Lisa'

Bureaucracy and tax rates make Italy the G7's least competitive country by far: WEF

Scientists in Italy have detected a fourth gravitational wave
Advertisement

How Italy's African entrepreneurs are helping to ease migrant pressure

Italy launches first official migrant integration plan: Five things you need to know

Iconic 'Baci' chocolates celebrate romantic proverbs from the Italian dialects

Eight of the tastiest Italian foods for autumn
Advertisement
3,259 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Francis under fire: Pope accused of heresy as Vatican infighting intensifies
  2. Wild wolf cubs born in Rome for the first time in 100 years
  3. Dozens of Italian university professors investigated over corruption claims
  4. Italy launches first official migrant integration plan: Five things you need to know
  5. Eight of the tastiest Italian foods for autumn
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement