Advertisement

Rubber meets road for Pirelli's market comeback

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
29 September 2017
12:26 CEST+02:00
pirellityremakeripo

Share this article

Rubber meets road for Pirelli's market comeback
Photo: John Thys/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
29 September 2017
12:26 CEST+02:00
Italian tyremaker Pirelli on Friday set a share price for its stock market return in Europe's biggest IPO this year, valuing the company at a total €6.5 billion ($7.7 billion).

The shares will be offered at €6.50 each on the Milan stock exchange in the initial public offering next week, Pirelli said in a statement.

Some 35 percent of Pirelli's capital will go on sale to investors, but that stake could rise if an option for additional shares known as "green shoe" is exercised.

The operation marks a bourse comeback for Pirelli, an icon of Italian industry famous for providing Formula One racing tyres, after it withdrew from the stock exchange two years ago after it was taken over by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina).

According to a deal with the Chinese giant, Pirelli was to return to the stock market by 2019 at the latest after a split between the company's consumer and industrial activities.

The Milan listing concerns only the consumer side, "a 145-year-old start-up," as chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera has described the reshaped business.

The industrial tyre business is being integrated into Aeolus Tyre, which has a Shanghai listing.

Tronchetti Provera previously said the integration of Pirelli's industrial tyre business into Aeolus had gone much more quickly than expected and that the early listing had also been driven by "extraordinary growth" on the consumer tyre side of the business.

The company, which had sales of €4.97 billion in 2016, is pitching its shares on the back of a forecast of growth of at least nine percent a year through 2020, at which point the 70-year-old CEO expects to step down.

The IPO will reduce ChemChina's stake, held through the Marco Polo holding company, to below 50 percent.

Tronchetti Provera backed the 2015 deal with ChemChina as the best way to prevent Pirelli becoming a target for hostile takeover attempts.

pirellityremakeripo

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

'A 145-year-old startup': Pirelli will be relisted on Milan bourse

Pirelli 2016 calendar opts for brains over beauty

Italy's privatization drive begins with postal debut

Poste Italiane IPO to generate €3.4bn for Italy

ChemChina close to completing Pirelli deal

Poste Italiane to hire 8,000 new staff

Ex-Pirelli managers jailed over absestos deaths

Italy now a bright spot for foreign investors
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Experts are investigating whether Da Vinci drew 'Nude Mona Lisa'

Bureaucracy and tax rates make Italy the G7's least competitive country by far: WEF

Scientists in Italy have detected a fourth gravitational wave
Advertisement

How Italy's African entrepreneurs are helping to ease migrant pressure

Italy launches first official migrant integration plan: Five things you need to know

Iconic 'Baci' chocolates celebrate romantic proverbs from the Italian dialects

Eight of the tastiest Italian foods for autumn
Advertisement
3,259 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy launches first official migrant integration plan: Five things you need to know
  2. Iconic 'Baci' chocolates celebrate romantic proverbs from the Italian dialects
  3. Scientists in Italy have detected a fourth gravitational wave
  4. Italian father's life sentence overturned because the son he killed was adopted
  5. Experts are investigating whether Da Vinci drew 'Nude Mona Lisa'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement