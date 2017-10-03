Advertisement

Italy unveils new football logo ahead of 2018 World Cup

3 October 2017
12:24 CEST+02:00
Italy's national football team players pictured last year. Photo: AFP
3 October 2017
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Monday unveiled its new logo with four stars representing the country's World Cup triumphs ahead of the 2018 finals in Russia.

The Azzurri won the trophy in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 and are second only to Brazil who lead the way with five titles.

"The FIGC's new visual identity completes a process of renewal that began three years ago, we look to the future by valuing our history," said FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio.

"The new logo has made the four-star world triumphs more visible because they represent the pride of the whole country."

The logo - which includes the word 'Italia' - features a more modern design than the crest introduced after the 2006 World Cup victory and will appear on the new Italy 2018 home jerseys to be released later this month.

Italy first started using the blue jersey of the Azzurri in 1911.

