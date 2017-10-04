Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Photo: Gate-away.com

Looking for a property that combines history with modernity? This house, which is an independent annexe of a 14th century fortress complex, could be your ideal Italian home.

Location



Umbria is called the 'green heart' of Italy, thanks to its enchanting landscapes, and it has plenty to offer from long country walks to art and culture, history and food.

Lake Trasimeno in Perugia province is a beautiful area offering Etruscan ruins, charming towns, vineyards, olive groves, and several examples of Umbrian military architecture. Among them is the Baglioni Fortress, a historical complex which includes this unique property.



Price

€380,000 or approximately $446,700/£337,000 depending on exchange rates.



Condition

Completely restored/habitable

In pictures





The Baglioni Fortress is an impressive quadrangular fortification set in a beautiful landscape: in the first half of the 14th century, there was only the Tower of Ponente and the remaining structures of a monastery. 'Casa della Rocca' (Fortress House) is part of this fascinating historical complex but remains independent from the main structure.





The property is an independent annexe of about 70 square metres, allowing you to enjoy the beautiful panorama of Lake Trasimeno.





The main entrance door opens onto the stylish living area, a bright open room measuring 35 square meters.





The lower level is open plan, including a kitchen area which comes equipped with everything you need to whip up an Italian feast and boasts a beautiful central wood table for entertaining.





One of the bedrooms has an impressive custom made wooden cabinet, with the bed set in front of the French windows, giving a view over the garden and part of the surrounding landscape.

Finally, the garden of 250 square meters offers a lovely patio for amazing al-fresco dining.

CLICK HERE for more information on the property.

