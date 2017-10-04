Advertisement

Lazio punished with partial stadium closure after 2,000 fans found guilty of racist chants

4 October 2017
08:38 CEST+02:00
Some of the chants were aimed at Alfred Duncan (centre), pictured jumping for the ball. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
Italian club Lazio's Curva Nord (North Curve) stand will be closed for two games after racist chanting by fans against rivals Sassuolo, the Lega Serie A said on Tuesday.

The chanting aimed at Sassuolo's Claud Adjapong and Alfred Duncan led to warnings being issued over the loud speakers during Sunday's tie which the Roman side won 6-1.

In its disciplinary report the Lega Serie A found "around 2,000 of the 5,449 occupants" of the section were guilty of "chants expressive of racial discrimination" in the 31st and 77th minutes of the match.

As a suspended sentence had already been applied for the same reason after the Rome derby on April 30 this year the Curva Nord will now be closed for two home games.

READ ALSO: Racism is still rife - and often unpunished - in Italian football

Racism is still rife - and unpunished - in Italian football
In addition to the match against Cagliari on October 22 the Lazio fan section will also be closed against Udinese on November 5th.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have been fined 10,000 euros ($11,748) after bottles were thrown at Juventus players at the weekend.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici was fined 20,000 euros ($23,497) for insulting the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the game.

Inter were fined 2,500 euro ($2,937) for delaying the start of their match with Benevento by four minutes, as were Roma with their game against Milan starting three minutes late.

READ ALSO: Pescara player walks off pitch in protest over 'racist chants'

