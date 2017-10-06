Advertisement

'Online sexual violence harming children': Pope

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 October 2017
16:45 CEST+02:00
pope francisonlinesexual violencechildren

Share this article

'Online sexual violence harming children': Pope
Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 October 2017
16:45 CEST+02:00
Pope Francis on Friday urged the world, including the Catholic Church, to face up to the devastating effects of online sexual violence on young people, including extreme pornography and sexting.

"We have to keep our eyes open and not hide from an unpleasant truth that we would rather not see," Francis said at a gathering of technology executives and health professionals at the Vatican.

Alluding to the paedophile scandals that have rocked the church, he added: "For that matter, surely we have realised sufficiently in recent years that concealing the reality of sexual abuse is a grave error and the source of many other evils?"

In a speech about protecting the dignity of children in the internet era, Francis warned of the spread of extreme pornography, sexting and online bullying as well as sexual exploitation, trafficking and the live-streaming of rape and violence against children.

He also cited evidence of the "profound impact of violent and sexual images on the impressionable minds of children".

"These problems will surely have a serious and life-long effect on today's children."

More than a quarter of the world's three billion internet users are children, with many adults unable to understand technology that can block and filter disturbing content.

"We would be seriously deluding ourselves if we thought that a society, where an abnormal consumption of internet sex is rampant among adults, could be capable of effectively protecting minors," he added.

While recognising how the internet has opened up a forum for the freedom of expression and exchange of ideas, he said it has also offered new means for the abuse and corruption of minors.

He said collaboration between governments and law enforcement was needed at a global level to address the problem.

pope francisonlinesexual violencechildren

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Rome hosts 'historic' Catholic summit on protecting children from online porn

Why Pope Francis is reviving a long tradition of regional variations in Catholic services

Pope Francis to wage war on 'fake news'

Francis under fire: Pope accused of heresy as Vatican infighting intensifies

No second chances for paedophile priests, says Pope Francis

Italy 'still committed' to bill on citizenship rights for migrant children

Plight of mother-of-two 'abuse victim' shakes Spain

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,196 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Up to 50 witnesses for Cardinal Pell sex abuse hearing
  2. Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
  3. For the first time in decades, Rome's Colosseum opens its top levels to the public
  4. Italian police investigate possible terrorist base near Rome
  5. Italy recalls frozen spinach feared to contain hallucinogenic mandrake
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement