Advertisement

Workers at troubled Italian steel plant strike over huge job cuts

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 October 2017
12:50 CEST+02:00
ilvasteel plantstrikejob cutstarantoredundanciesarcelormittal

Share this article

Workers at troubled Italian steel plant strike over huge job cuts
The Taranto site is at the centre of a huge legal case. Photo: Alfonso Di Vincenzo/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 October 2017
12:50 CEST+02:00
Workers at the troubled Ilva steel plant are staging a one-day strike over plans for almost 4,000 jobs to be cut as part of a takeover by a consortium led by the global steel giant ArcelorMittal.

Around 3,300 job cuts are planned at the Ilva site in Taranto, Puglia, while some 600 jobs would go at the plant in Genoa, where workers are have also protested.

Ilva was nationalised and placed under special administration in 2015 after the Riva family, which owned it, was accused of failing to prevent toxic emissions from its Taranto plant.

The government quickly opened a tender for the heavily indebted company, which used to produce a third of Italy's steel output.

The Taranto site is at the centre of a huge legal case in which experts cited by prosecutors have charged that 11,550 people have died from toxic emissions in seven years.

An offer of €1.8 billion from the Am Investco consortium, which includes Italy's Marcegaglia and the bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, was accepted in June.

The government also said at the time that ArcelorMittal had pledged to invest a further €2.4 billion in the company.
 

ilvasteel plantstrikejob cutstarantoredundanciesarcelormittal

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Italian taxi drivers to stage national strike on November 7th

Italy hit by nationwide public transport strike

ArcelorMittal gets green light to buy Italy's Ilva

Italy hit by 24-hour transport strike affecting road, rail, and air travel

ArcelorMittal group wins Italy steel giant takeover

AcciaItalia consortium improves bid for Ilva: reports

Huge job cuts on the horizon at Italy's scandal-hit Ilva steel plant

Alitalia strike grounds 200 flights
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,228 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast
  2. Italy's high-rise forests take root around the world
  3. Journalists including Italian, Swiss arrested over Venezuela prison report
  4. Ventura fears for World Cup play-offs after Turin shocker
  5. Venezuela frees Italian journalist held while investigating prison
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement