Advertisement

Italy's controversial electoral law to be put to confidence vote

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 October 2017
15:32 CEST+02:00
electoral lawgeneral electionsconfidence vote

Share this article

Italy's controversial electoral law to be put to confidence vote
The Palazzo Montecitorio, home of Italy's parliament. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 October 2017
15:32 CEST+02:00
A controversial new electoral law will be put to a confidence vote in a bid to try and push it through the lower house of parliament.

The legislation, intended to harmonize the differing voting systems in the upper and lower house, has the backing of Italy’s traditional parties but will penalize the insurgent Five Star Movement ahead of general elections, which are due before May 2018.

The move to put the bill to a confidence vote was called by ruling Democratic Party (PD) whip Ettore Rosato, sparking outrage from opponents.

Rosato, who proposed the law, argued that it was “the fruit of a tough balance between the ruling majority and the opposition” and that putting it to “secret votes”, which is what killed off a previous electoral law in June,  “would put the text as a whole into difficulty”. 

It is unclear when the vote will take place but if the government loses, it will be forced to resign.

The bill would pave the way for two-thirds of parliamentary seats to be distributed on a proportional basis, with a third decided on a first-past-the-post system favouring the emergence of a winner.

It would allow coalitions to be formed before the elections, a change that penalizes the Five Star Movement due to its refusal to join alliances. The Five Star is therefore fiercely opposed to the bill, arguing that it is designed to prevent them from winning the elections.

The bill has the support of the PD, the centre-right Forza Italia, the far-right Northern League and the small centrist Popular Alternative group.

Recent polls show the PD, led by ex-prime minister Matteo Renzi, and the Five Star Movement, which recently nominated 31-year-old Luigi Di Maio as its candidate for prime minister, are neck-and-neck. But if the PD teams up with smaller centrist and left-wing parties ahead of elections they would likely eclipse the Five Star.

The new law could also favour Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini’s Northern League should the parties form an alliance.

electoral lawgeneral electionsconfidence vote

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Italy just got a step closer to holding elections

Italy to hold hearing on electoral law in January

Renzi to face confidence vote over reform

Grillo wins party meeting over electoral law

Beppe Grillo demands to be part of reforms

Italy's rebel leader ready to talk to establishment

Renzi's reform boosted by confidence vote

Italian politicians back electoral law overhaul
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,177 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy's high-rise forests take root around the world
  2. Journalists including Italian, Swiss arrested over Venezuela prison report
  3. Brother of Marseilles attacker was foreign fighter in Syria
  4. Italy’s deposit return scheme for bottles gets underway
  5. Brother of Marseille attacker arrested in northern Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement